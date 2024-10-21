Max Verstappen ignores McLaren complaints after American podium

MAX VERSTAPPEN HAS hit back at McLaren’s criticism of his defensive tactics in Sunday’s US Grand Prix by accusing the British team of “complaining a lot lately”.

Verstappen extended his title lead over Lando Norris to 57 points after the McLaren man was demoted to fourth – one place behind Verstappen – following a five-second penalty for passing his championship rival off the track in the closing stages.

Norris accused the stewards of rushing their decision and said Verstappen’s aggressive move to defend his third place left him with nowhere to go.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella added: “The defending car goes just straight at the apex. We have checked the video multiple times. It is just going straight and off the track as much as Lando is doing, giving Lando no chance to compete the manoeuvre.

“How many times has Max used this way to defend? Both cars go off track and both cars are gaining an advantage. If there is an advantage gained, it was at least neutral.”

The CONTROVERSAL moment Lando got ahead of Max for P3 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/vtlUdJdyxu — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 20, 2024

In the build-up to Sunday’s race, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said he still believes Red Bull has a case to answer about the discovery of a contentious device which it has been claimed allows them to adjust the setup of the car between qualifying and the race – something that is not prohibited in the sport’s rules.

Red Bull have admitted the device exists but said it is inaccessible when the car is built. They have agreed to make changes to their car and F1’s governing body, the FIA have since said the case is closed.

Responding to Stella’s comments, Verstappen said: “They complain a lot lately. But it is very clear and it is in the rules. If you are outside the white line you cannot pass and I’ve been penalised for that in the past, too.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised the stewards for handing down what he perceived to be the correct verdict.

“It was crystal clear that the pass had been made off the track so Lando should have given the place back,” said Horner.

“He chose not to so therefore there was a penalty and for us it was very much a black and white scenario. It was a slam-dunk. You want the right people on the podium. The stewards dealt with it pretty rapidly and decently.”

Norris called the decision a “momentum killer” in his bid to take a maiden crown. The round in America was the first since July’s Belgian Grand Prix – a run of four races – where Verstappen has finished ahead of Norris.

The British driver will now head to this weekend’s race in Mexico City knowing there are just 146 points still available.

Horner added: “Look, there are five races to go and with a 57-point lead nothing is ever comfortable. But this is the first time we’ve outscored Lando since Spa so it was important for us to get off the backfoot and more on to the front foot.”