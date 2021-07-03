Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 3 July 2021
Advertisement

Verstappen reasserts dominance over Hamilton at final practice in Austria

Verstappen was more than half a second clear of anyone else in the final action before qualifying.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Jul 2021, 2:06 PM
54 minutes ago 634 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5484763
Max Verstappen in action in Austria.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Max Verstappen in action in Austria.
Max Verstappen in action in Austria.
Image: Imago/PA Images

MAX VERSTAPPEN REASSERTED his dominance over Lewis Hamilton by racing to the top of the time charts in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton provided hope he could take the fight to his championship rival at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring after finishing quickest on Friday.

But in the final action before qualifying, Verstappen was more than half a second clear of anyone else, with Valtteri Bottas second and Hamilton having to settle for a distant third.

Hamilton, whose new two-year deal with Mercedes was announced ahead of final practice, ended the running an eye-watering 0.686 seconds behind Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion, who trails Verstappen by 18 points, is without a win since the Spanish Grand Prix on May 9 – a losing streak of four races.

And he will have his work cut out to stop Verstappen, who again holds the edge at a venue where he won last weekend.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Indeed, the Red Bull driver, who will be cheered on by more than 30,000 travelling Dutch fans on Sunday, is bidding for a hat-trick of wins.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly finished fourth ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was sixth, one place above Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Qualifying for the ninth round of the campaign gets under way at 2pm.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie