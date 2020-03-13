This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 13 March, 2020
'She has little faith in herself': Cork jockey wins 'Amateur Gold Cup' with 66/1 outsider

Maxine O’Sullivan was victorious with It Came To Pass.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 13 Mar 2020, 5:18 PM
Maxine O'Sullivan celebrates with her father Eugene.
Maxine O'Sullivan celebrates with her father Eugene.
Image: PA

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes at Cheltenham as Cork jockey Maxine O’Sullivan captured the Foxhunters’ Chase with It Came To Pass.

Otherwise known as the ‘Amateur Gold Cup’, O’Sullivan steered the 66/1 outside shot — owned by her father Eugene — to victory.

The pair stormed away from the field with two lengths remaining, with the Willie Mullins-owned Billaway finishing in second while Shantou Flyer came home in third.

But the moment belonged to O’Sullivan and her family, as they celebrated an incredible win.

“I just don’t know what to say,” said an emotional O’Sullivan after her dominant finish.

“This doesn’t happen to us. This is our Gold Cup. We just do point-to-pointers at home.

This is our Gold Cup and it just means so much. And just for my family and the lovely owners of this horse. It’s just such a big family thing and I just can’t wait to meet them all.

“A lot of effort went into getting him here.”

Her father Eugene was full of praise for his daughter, and recalled his brother’s victory in this race in 1991.

“Fantastic,” he said.

“I’m overwhelmed to be quite honest. We came out here last year and lost the race. We won this race 29 years ago – Lovely Citizen with my brother William. My Mam and Dad were here. Sadly now my father isn’t with us anymore but I’m sure he’s looking down on us today.

“We’ve a great family operation in Cork. There’s an awful lot of people involved, hard work. Maxine does an awful amount of work, she’s a brilliant girl.

She has little faith in herself at riding but she is brilliant.”

