Maynooth University defend Collingwood Cup with two second-half goals

University of Limerick 0

Maynooth University 2

John Hudson reports from Jackman Park, Limerick

TWO SECOND-HALF goals saw Maynooth University overcome UL 2-0 and capture a second successive Irish Universities Collingwood Cup at Jackman Park, Limerick.

The Maynooth pair of Taylor McCarthy and Taylor Mooney were the match winners to record back to back wins for the Kildare side.

Both teams had played two cup ties in the previous two days so the opening stages of the game were cagey as UL hoped to use home advantage.

Maynooth goalkeeper Andrew Stuart Trainor dealt with their early efforts with ease.

He was tested when UL’s Fintan O’Kelly launched a long ball forward towards Leon Daly. The winger spotted the keeper off his line but his chipped effort was tipped away by Trainor.

Maynooth came close to taking the lead on 26 minutes when a Finn Cowper Grey cross found Harry O’Connor who shot well over. Shortly after Alex Sheerin headed wide from another Cowper Grey delivery.

The first half continued to be a rather physical affair and the sides went into the break level.

Maynooth started the second half on the front foot Taylor McCarthy attempted aspectacular bicycle kick inside the opening minute.

Then Sheerin was next to come close as his effort had Josh Coady beaten in the UL goal but was denied by the upright.

The deadlock was finally broken on the hour when UL failed to clear their lines and Jonathan Kehir headed the attempted clearance towards goal where another flick from the head of McCarthy beat UL keeper Coady for Maynooth to go ahead.

The home side stayed in the fight but nine minutes from time their dreams of a second Collingwood title were dashed with Taylor Mooney scoring a superb 25 yard free kick to seal Maynooth’s win.

Tempers flared in the closing stages and both UL’s Leon Daly and Dean Hegarty were both dismissed and the cup continues its stay at Maynooth for another year.

University of Limerick: J Coady; C Carew, A Cuddy, T Kelly, J Rushe (L Ryan 72), F O’Kelly (J Ahern 75), M Jones, I O’Sullivan (D Hegarty 75), D Holden; L Daly, D O’Dwyer

Substitutes: D Doyle, D O’Leary, D Moloney, J Healy, L Ryan.

Maynooth University: A Stuart Trainor; F Cowper Grey, D O’Shea, F Dikcius, O Irkue; J Kehir, T McCarthy, H O’Connor; T Mooney, D Murtagh (N O’Hara 88), A Sheerin (W Smith 87).

Substitutes: T O’Dowd, P Montgomery, M Chan, C Barry Mulvey.

Referee: M Kennedy (Limerick).