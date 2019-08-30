Mayo midfielder becomes latest player to make AFLW move in signing for North Melbourne

Aileen Gilroy was in action for Mayo in last Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.

Aileen Gilroy was in action for Mayo in last Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.

MAYO’S AILEEN GILROY has become the latest Irish player to sign up for the 2020 AFLW season after joining North Melbourne.

Gilroy lined out at midfield last Sunday in Croke Park when Mayo’s All-Ireland hopes were ended at the semi-final stage by Galway as they lost out by a point.

She’ll join Galway’s Mairead Seoighe at North Melbourne next season with the move capping a major comeback for the 27-year-old as she has recovered from a cruciate injury.

Welcome, Aileen Gilroy! 🇮🇪



The 27-year-old Irishwoman has become our third and final rookie for the 2020 AFLW season. #OurTimeIsNow — North Melbourne AFLW (@NorthAFLW) August 30, 2019 Source: North Melbourne AFLW /Twitter

“From the first time we were able to watch her play, Aileen’s power, speed, and ability to break the lines off half-back and through the midfield were hard to ignore,” North AFLW recruiting manager Rhys Harwood said.

“Aileen has been a top-level athlete in Ireland for a significant period of time.

“Her experience and professionalism will add to our group both on and off the field, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her at North Melbourne.”

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud