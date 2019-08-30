This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo midfielder becomes latest player to make AFLW move in signing for North Melbourne

Aileen Gilroy will join Galway’s Mairead Seoighe next season.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 30 Aug 2019, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago 909 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4788556
Aileen Gilroy was in action for Mayo in last Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Aileen Gilroy was in action for Mayo in last Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.
Aileen Gilroy was in action for Mayo in last Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

MAYO’S AILEEN GILROY has become the latest Irish player to sign up for the 2020 AFLW season after joining North Melbourne.

Gilroy lined out at midfield last Sunday in Croke Park when Mayo’s All-Ireland hopes were ended at the semi-final stage by Galway as they lost out by a point.

She’ll join Galway’s Mairead Seoighe at North Melbourne next season with the move capping a major comeback for the 27-year-old as she has recovered from a cruciate injury.

“From the first time we were able to watch her play, Aileen’s power, speed, and ability to break the lines off half-back and through the midfield were hard to ignore,” North AFLW recruiting manager Rhys Harwood said.

“Aileen has been a top-level athlete in Ireland for a significant period of time.

“Her experience and professionalism will add to our group both on and off the field, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her at North Melbourne.”

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie