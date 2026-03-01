More Stories
Cian McHale celebrates his goal for Mayo. INPHO
green and red

Mayo hold off Armagh challenge for victory in Castlebar

The home side have kept their winning run going.
3.24pm, 1 Mar 2026

Mayo 2-17

Armagh 0-22

ANDY MORAN’S MAYO side maintained their winning run in the top tier, holding off Armagh by a point today in Castlebar.

Jordan Flynn and Cian McHale netted for the visitors, while Kobe McDonald came off the bench to chip in with two points.

More to follow…

94057_2900025 Ben Crealey and Oisin Conaty with Conor Loftus.

