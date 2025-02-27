Advertisement
Mayo will not be in action on the camogie fields in 2025. James Lawlor/INPHO
FreeGone for now

Mayo disband their senior camogie team for the 2025 season

Difficulties in getting player commitment cited as one of the issues facing the Connacht county.
9.56am, 27 Feb 2025

IT IS BEING reported this morning by RTÉ that Mayo will not be fielding a senior camogie team in 2025.

The side had endured a number of heavy defeats in the 2024 season and manager Colum O’Meara had stepped down.

The senior team had reformed in 2021 after a previous hiatus and in the intervening years had won a Nancy Murray Cup and a Division 4 league title.

With only three clubs providing players; Tooreen, Castlebar Mitchells and Westport, getting enough players to train had been the source of some issues.

The county will continue to field at U16 and U18 level with the hope that they can re-enter senior competition sooner, rather than later.

