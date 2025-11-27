Jack Coyne to captain Mayo senior squad next season

DEFENDER JACK COYNE will captain the Mayo senior football side next season.

The 25-year-old, an All-Star nominee this season, will succeed Paddy Durcan in the role.

The Ballyhaunis player follows in the footsteps of club-mate Keith Higgins, who captained Mayo in 2015. Belmullet’s Ryan O’Donoghue and Knockmore’s Darren McHale will serve as vice-captains under the guidance of new manager Andy Moran.

Coyne featured at underage level for Mayo at minor in 2017 and at U20 in 2019 and 2020. He made his senior championship debut in 2021, coming off the bench against Leitrim. He has since made 21 league and 20 championship appearances for Mayo, claiming a Connacht senior medal in 2021, along with league honours in 2023.

“Jack goes about his business in an understated but extremely effective and composed manner,” said Mayo chairperson Seamus Tuohy.

“He is an exemplary individual who has proven himself as a teak-tough defender over recent years. Jack has been an integral member of the Mayo senior football panel for the past few years, and his leadership both on and off the pitch is outstanding.”