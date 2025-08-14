Advertisement
Diane O'Hora (file pic). Leah Scholes/INPHO
Mayo confirm appointment of 3-time All-Ireland winner O'Hora

The former All-Star recently stepped down as Kildare manager.
11.07pm, 14 Aug 2025

MAYO LGFA have confirmed the appointment of Diane O’Hora as their new manager.

The three-time All-Ireland winner takes charge following ratification at Thursday night’s county board meeting.

The former All-Star recently stepped down as Kildare LGFA senior manager after two successful seasons in charge.

She oversaw back-to-back National League Division 3 and Division 2 title successes with the county, in addition to helping them win the All-Ireland intermediate championship crown.

A Mayo LGFA Facebook post said she would bring “huge experience and passion” to the role.

