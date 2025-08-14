The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mayo confirm appointment of 3-time All-Ireland winner O'Hora
MAYO LGFA have confirmed the appointment of Diane O’Hora as their new manager.
The three-time All-Ireland winner takes charge following ratification at Thursday night’s county board meeting.
The former All-Star recently stepped down as Kildare LGFA senior manager after two successful seasons in charge.
She oversaw back-to-back National League Division 3 and Division 2 title successes with the county, in addition to helping them win the All-Ireland intermediate championship crown.
A Mayo LGFA Facebook post said she would bring “huge experience and passion” to the role.
