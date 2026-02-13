Former Mayo coach to take charge of All-Ireland club finalists St Brigid's

FORMER MAYO SELECTOR Damien Mulligan has appointed as the new senior football manager of All-Ireland club finalists St Brigid’s.

Mulligan fills the vacancy created by the recent departure of Anthony Cunningham.

Cunningham has been in charge for the last two seasons, guiding St Brigid’s to Roscommon and Connacht senior titles in their most recent campaign on the way to reaching the All-Ireland final.

After also contesting the decider in 2024, St Brigid’s were narrowly edged out by Dingle in January after a thrilling contest which went to extra-time.

Advertisement

The news was confirmed in a club statement last night about the new appointment:

“St Brigid’s GAA Club are delighted to announce that Damien Mulligan will be taking up the role of our senior men’s manager for the year ahead. His backroom team and the management teams of our intermediate and junior teams will be announced in due course.”

Mulligan was part of the Mayo senior management team under Kevin McStay recently.

He previously guided Belmullet to the Mayo senior final in 2021, where they were defeated by Knockmore, and they had previously won intermediate honours in the county in 2018.

As a player, Mulligan lined out at centre-back in 2001 to help Crossmolina land All-Ireland senior club honours.

*****