This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo still have a mad streak, but handle the heat in Down

Conor Loftus helped Mayo build a big lead to see off Down.

By Declan Bogue Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 9:33 PM
19 minutes ago 3,304 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4693773

Mayo 1-16
Down 1-11

Declan Bogue reports from Páirc Esler Newry

MAYO GOT THEIR hunt for a Super 8s place back on track after that messy Roscommon defeat in Connacht with a typically nerve-shredding win over Down on Saturday night.

While they did open up a seven-point gap early in the second half, their sense of control is not at the elite level.

The madness that exists at the heart of Mayo football is still alive. They need it.

Aidan O'Shea breaks forward Aidan O'Shea breaks forward. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The fear here was that Paddy Tally, having been an important component of the Galway coaching team that restricted Mayo in their 0-12 to 1-12 Connacht Championship defeat last year, could produce something similar.

In simmering, uncomfortable heat, Mayo manager James Horan felt it was exactly the kind of hard road that suited old dogs and so came decorated All-Stars David Clarke, Colm Boyle and Andy Moran, supplemented by young talent in championship debutant Fionn McDonagh and Conor Loftus in a hard-running half-forward line.

Down started much more positively than anticipated and in Caolan Mooney they had a threat that sliced through the middle at will. In the ninth minute, those tactics paid off as he slalomed past a forest of Mayo bodies, got lucky with the bounce to go one on one with David Clarke and calmly potted his shot across Clarke to push Down into a 1-1 to 0-2 lead.

Conor Loftus after scoring his side's first goal Conor Loftus celebrates his first goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Almost on cue however, they retreated. Mayo scored six of the next seven points.

Two early points at the start of the second half opened up a seven-point margin for Mayo, but they just cannot exert the kind of dominance of, say, Dublin.

Two Cory Quinn points and one from Jerome Johnston nibbled the Mayo lead.

A Keegan raid from deep, with the final score smashing off the crossbar and over from Jason Doherty, added a little relief.

It was the three second-half points from Lee Keegan got them home. The jamboree continues.

Scorers for Down: C Mooney 1-1, D O’Hare 0-3, 2f, C Harrison 0-2, C Quinn 0-2, P Havern, J Johnston 0-1 each

Scorers for Mayo: C Loftus 1-4, 3f, L Keegan 0-3, F McDonagh, A Moran 0-2 each, D O’Connor, K McLoughlin, C Treacy 0-1 each

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)
12. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount-Carramore)
15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

Subs:

E Regan for D Coen (Black card, 14m)
F Boland for Doherty (53m)
M Murray for McDonagh (62m)
C Treacy for McLoughlin (69m)
M Plunkett for Moran (71m)
J McCormack for D O’Connor (76m)

Down

1. Rory Burns (Castlewellan)

2. Darren O’Hagan (Clonduff)
3. Benny McArdle (Annaclone) 
4. Gerard Collins (Downpatrick)

5. Ryan McAleenan (Warrenpoint)
6. Kevin McKernan (Burren)
7. Daniel Guinness (Carryduff)

8. Owen McCabe  (Carryduff)
9. Conor Poland (Longstone)

10. Conor Francis (Bredagh)
11. Caolan Mooney (Rostrevor)   
12. Pierce Laverty (Saul)

13. Pat Havern (Saval)
14. Donal O’Hare (Burren)
15. Connaire Harrison 

Subs

J Guinness for Laverty (42m)
J Johnston for D Guinness (46m)
C Quinn for Havern (50m)
B O’Hagan for McCabe (55m)
P Devlin for D O’Hagan (Black card, 62m)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie