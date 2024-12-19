Mayo GAA make second voluntary disclosure to Revenue

MAYO COUNTY BOARD last night told delegates at its annual convention that it made a second voluntary disclosure to Revenue last week in relation to the financial years from 2020-23.

The disclosure relates to potential tax liabilities on expenses payments made to management, coaching staff and referees as well as other player costs during those years.

Earlier this month, Mayo GAA confirmed it is not in a position to sign off on its accounts for 2024 due to ongoing engagement with Revenue.

The review was initially centered on the years 2018 and 2019 but was extended to include a review of the past five years.

Mayo GAA has already made a voluntary disclosure of €119,778 to Revenue in relation to “a potential tax liability for the Cúl Camp’s programme”.

Advertisement

Last night, at the county’s annual Convention in Ballina, Mayo GAA chair Seamus Tuohy said the finances of the county are in “robust shape” to cover any outstanding liabilities that may arise from the engagement with Revenue.

He said the county board will launch a review of how expenses are claimed and approved in the new year to prevent similar issues arising in the future.

Tuohy used his address to call for greater professional supports in the running of county boards. He warned the demands placed on volunteers is becoming unsustainable.

“The days of running a county board solely with the support of volunteers may be coming to an end,” he said.

“It’s something we seriously have to look at. Practically every county board in Ireland now operates a multimillion-euro budget, and the demands of serving as a county board officer are becoming unsustainable. I think there is a need for more professional support in the running of our county boards, particularly on the commercial side.”

Touhy also told the convention that the county board is committed to supporting referees in the county, and told officials that expense payments would be maintained. Revenue are currently examining the potential tax liability on expense payments to referees, as well as managers, players and other costs in the running of the association.

“I know that many referees are concerned about what this will mean for the expenses payments they receive for officiating a match, but I am confident we will arrive at a settlement with Revenue on this. Our target is to clear up some of the grey areas on expense payments and we should have clear guidelines in the new year,” he said.

Mayo GAA, meanwhile, will begin plans to develop a new centre of excellence in 2025, which will comprise four playing pitches, dressing rooms, a gym, meeting rooms and other facilities.

The proposed centre will be located in Bohola, after the county board was recently gifted a parcel of land by Bill Durcan.

“This is something we in Mayo GAA will be eternally grateful for,” Touhy said. “A centre of excellence can be the most exciting project ever undertaken by Mayo GAA and who is to say it won’t prove to be the missing brick in our ultimate dream for this county since 1951.”

The anticipated cost is “in excess of €15 million” and Tuohy said it was “critical” the county board commences the fundraising process early in 2025. Mayo GAA will seek to appoint a dedicated commercial manager to “drive the project forward, develop new sponsorship opportunities and explore all available grants”.