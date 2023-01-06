Advertisement
Friday 6 January 2023
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Mayo's Sarah Rowe (file pic).
# Pastures new
Mayo GAA star Rowe joins Australian soccer club
The 27-year-old made her debut only hours after signing.
27 minutes ago

MULTI-TALENTED Mayo GAA star Sarah Rowe has signed for A-League Women’s club Melbourne Victory as an injury replacement player, it has been confirmed.

It is not the first time the 27-year-old has ventured into the soccer world, having represented Ireland at underage level and also lining out for the senior team in 2015.

The long-serving Mayo GAA player has also played for Melbourne-based Australian rules football club Collingwood since 2019.

Only hours after signing, Rowe made her debut for Melbourne Victory, replacing the injured Rylee Baisden just before the hour mark during a 1-1 draw with Perth Glory.

The former Shelbourne player’s new soccer commitments are not expected to clash with the 2023 AFLW season, which is due to begin later this year while A-League Women’s season will finish in April.

“We’re incredibly pleased to have an athlete like Sarah join the club and we’re excited to see what a natural talent like her can bring to our squad,” coach Jeff Hopkins said.

“Sarah has been trialing with us and we’ve been impressed with her level and what she has to offer so we’re looking to see her hit the ground running at Victory.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to join Melbourne Victory and be back playing football with Jeff and the team here at Victory,” Rowe added.

“There is no doubt this group wants to achieve the ultimate success this season and I’m looking forward to contributing to their success any way I can.”

Melbourne Victory are currently fourth in the table, having played seven matches, two points behind leaders Melbourne City, who also have a game in hand.

The42 Team
