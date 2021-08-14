'I thought it was very dangerous, I was annoyed' - Horan on McLaughlin challenge

JAMES HORAN BELIEVES the incident which saw Eoghan McLaughlin stretchered off in his side’s monumental All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin was “very dangerous”.

In his post-match press conference, the Mayo boss said McLaughlin was “in a lot of discomfort” after the challenge with Dublin’s John Small, and that he’s currently in hospital with the medical team.

“I know he’s in a lot of discomfort,” Horan said when asked for an update on the Westport man. “A lot of discomfort. The medical team are gone to the hospital with him now so we have to see how that is.”

Animated by decisions on the sideline, he added: “I just thought the Eoghan McLaughlin one in particular, I was pretty close to it, I thought it was very dangerous.

“The way Eoghan fell, you know by the way a guy falls that they’re in bother and the play just sort of went on. I was annoyed about that, yeah.”

On the 0-17 to 0-14 extra-time victory over the All-Ireland six-in-a-row champions, Horan said he was “obviously delighted”.

0-10 to 0-4 down at half-time, Horan gave his thoughts on the turnaround.

“We were probably tentative in the first 15-20 minutes, whether we should push forward or hold a little bit. Got a bit caught in that maybe.

“Even with that, we had three or four very bad wides and we had a free that we missed. It could have been 10-7, even though we played very poorly but our energy wasn’t what it usually is.

“We managed to lift the energy a bit for the second half and things take off from there, usually.”

