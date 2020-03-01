This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry 1-7 Mayo 0-2
David Clifford knocks over Kerry’s latest point.

Kildare 0-8 Laois 0-3
Five in it at O’Moore Park, five minutes to go to the interval.

Kerry 1-6 Mayo 0-2
Tony Brosnan from play and Sean O’Shea from a free and suddenly Kerry have gone seven clear.

Kildare 0-6 Laois 0-2
20 minutes gone in that one and Kildare must be happy. After three losses in a row, they really need to start getting points on the board in this division.

Kildare 0-5 Laois 0-1
Four in it now again, Tommy Moolick with the latest Kildare score.

Kerry 1-4 Mayo 0-2
Points traded by Tom Parsons and David Clifford.

Kerry 1-3 Mayo 0-1
Dara Moynihan pushes Kerry five clear.

Kildare 0-4 Laois 0-1
A first point of the day for the home side in Portlaoise.

Kerry 1-2 Mayo 0-1
Four between them now in Castlebar.

Kildare 0-4 Laois 0-0
Kildare need a strong start and they’ve got it so far. Paddy Brophy, Adam Tyrrell and Paul Cribbin (2) all raising white flags so far.

Kerry 1-1 Mayo 0-0
O’Shea adds to his tally by pointing a free for Kerry.

Kerry 1-0 Mayo 0-0
Lightning start for Kerry in the re-arranged fixture in Castlebar, Kenmare player O’Shea finding the net.

So we’re set to go here for the afternoon, the early focus on the action in Castlebar and Portlaoise.

So here’s the full rundown of what’s in store in the Allianz football league today:

Division 1

  • Mayo v Kerry, Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1pm
  • Donegal v Monaghan, Ballyshannon, 2pm
  • Meath v Galway, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2.30pm

Division 2

  • Laois v Kildare, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm
  • Roscommon v Westmeath, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
  • Cavan v Clare, Kingspan Breffni, 2.30pm

Division 3

  • Louth v Leitrim, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 2pm
  • Cork v Derry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm
  • Offaly v Down, O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2.30pm
  • Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.30pm

Division 4

  • Antrim v Limerick, Portglenone, 2pm
  • Waterford v Carlow, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm

There’s one major postponement so far, that’s the Division 2 fixture between Fermanagh and Armagh.

Afternoon all and welcome along to our live coverage on a hectic day of action in the Allianz football league.

We’re going to be focusing first of all on a couple of big games at 1pm with Mayo taking on Kerry in Castlebar and Laois entertaining Kildare in Portlaoise, both match re-arranged after being postponed last night due to the weather conditions around the country.

