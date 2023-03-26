Conor McManus stars as Monaghan survive yet again

Monaghan 2-14

Mayo 0-14

Mike Finnerty reports from Castlebar

VETERAN FORWARD CONOR McManus produced the goods as Monaghan got the win they needed to stay in Division 1 next season.

The 35-year-old attacker finished with 1-7, including a penalty with the last kick of the game, that helped Monghan to avoid relegation once more in front of 10,686 spectators.

Mayo, who had already qualified for next weekend’s League Final against Galway, fielded a shadow selection, making 11 changes to the team that beat Donegal a week earlier.

But they still looked like they might condemn the visitors to relegation when they drew level in the 65th minute through a fine score from Bob Tuohy.

However, McManus (who won and converted two brilliant marks in the final minutes) and company had other ideas with scores from Conor McCarthy and Stephen O’Hanlon edging them towards safety.

The issue was finally put beyond doubt when McManus tucked away a penalty in the sixth minute of added time.

Vinny Corey’s team deserved their win today, and this was the fifth time in nine seasons that Monaghan have got the result they needed to stay up in the last round of the competition.

The visitors had also led at half-time by 1-6 to 0-8 thanks to Ryan O’Toole’s well-taken goal in the 14th minute.

The ebb and flow of a breathless match continued throughout the second half, but Conor McManus ultimately proved the difference.

Scorers for Monaghan: C McManus 1-7, (1-0 pen, 2 marks, 1f), R O’Toole 1-1, J McCarron 0-3, S O’Hanlon 0-2, K O’Connell 0-1

Scorers for Mayo: P Towey 0-6 (0-6f), J Flynn, B Touhy 0-2 each, S Coen, M Ruane, D McHale, R O’Donoghue, 0-1 each

Monaghan:

R Beggan (Scotstown)

T McPhillips (, K Duffy (Latton), R Wylie (Ballybay)

K O’Connell (Tyholland), S Carey (Scotstown), R O’Toole (Scotstown);

D Hughes (Scotstown), C Lavelle (Clontibret)

S O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross), M Bannigan (Aughnamullen), C McCarthy (Scotstown);

J McCarron (Currin), K Gallagher (Emyvale), C McManus (Clontibret).

Subs:

G Mohan (Truagh) for Carey (HT)

K Hughes (Scotstown) for McCarron (48)

S Jones (Inniskeen) for Gallagher (67)

J Irwin (Oram) for O’Hanlon (73).

Mayo:

R Hennelly (Raheny)

D McHugh (Castlebar), P O’Hora (Ballina), S Callinan (Ballina)

M Plunkett (Ballintubber), J Doherty (Burrishoole), S Coen (Hollymount Carramore)

B Tuohy (Castlebar), M Ruane (Breafy)

K McLoughlin (Knockmore), F Irwin (Ballina), J Flynn (Crossmolina)

C McStay (Ballina), A O’Shea (Breaffy), P Towey (Charlestown).

Subs:

D McBrien (Ballaghaderreen) for McHugh (HT)

D McHale (Knockmore) for McLoughlin (38)

J Coyne (Ballyhaunis) for O’Hora (47)

J Carney (Kilmeena) for Irwin (57)

R O’Donoghue (Belmullet) for Towey (63).

Ref: D Gough (Meath)

