What do you think of the new Mayo jersey?

MAYO HAVE LAUNCHED a new GAA jersey ahead of the 2023 season.

The Mayo Gaelic games county boards, INTERSPORT Elverys and O’Neills officially unveiled the new home kit today at Hastings Insurance McHale Park.

It will be worn by Mayo GAA, Mayo LGFA, and Mayo Camogie teams from underage to senior level and for the first time, each code is featured together in the launch campaign.

“The new-look jersey returns to the bottle green that served Mayo football well between 2012 and 2018, while adding a silicone badge and three stripes to modernise the strip,” a statement reads.

“It features a stripped-back, clean design that honours the traditional colours of green and red, while continuing to be one of the most recognisable jerseys for Irish people around the globe. The jersey also includes the Portwest sponsor logo on the men’s and ladies football jerseys.”

The home jersey is available to purchase from today at Intersport Elverys stores nationwide or online at Elverys and O’Neill’s. The LGFA, Camogie and goalkeeper kits will be available for pre-order from today.

What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments section below.

The42 Team

