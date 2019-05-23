This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Captain back as Mayo make 3 changes for Connacht clash with Roscommon

Roscommon are unchanged for Saturday night’s game.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 23 May 2019, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,647 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4648460
Roscommon's Tadgh O'Rourke and Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Roscommon's Tadgh O'Rourke and Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor.
Roscommon's Tadgh O'Rourke and Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CAPTAIN DIARMUID O’CONNOR returns as Mayo make three changes for Saturday’s Connacht semi-final against Roscommon in Castlebar.

O’Connor, one of the stars of their league final win over Kerry in the spring, missed the opener against New York but is named at wing-forward for the last four clash.

Experienced defender Chris Barrett is drafted in at corner-back with Michael Plunkett, who came on last time out, is selected at centre-back with the Ballintubber man set to make his first senior championship start for Mayo.

Colm Boyle, James McCormack and James Carr are the players to miss out from the 21-point thumping of New York.

Keith Higgins, who made his championship debut against Roscommon back in 2005, will be making his 155th senior football appearance for Mayo. Roscommon have named an unchanged side from their 14-point success over Leitrim recently in their Connacht opener.

Mayo and Roscommon last met in a championship tie at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage in 2017 when Mayo breezed to victory after a replay. Only five of the Roscommon team that started that game are named here with eight survivors in the Mayo side.

Throw-in at Elverys MacHale Park on Saturday is 7pm.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
7. Lee Keegan (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)
11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubbber – captain)

13. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

Roscommon

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glavey’s)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. Seán Mullooly (Strokestown)
4. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glavey’s)
7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)
9. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses)
11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels – captain)
12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13. Ultan Harney (Clann nan Gael)
14. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmet’s)
15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

