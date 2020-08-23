This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Here's the draw for the Mayo SFC quarter-finals

Castlebar Michels exited in the final round of group games last night.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 9:06 PM
16 minutes ago 667 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5183942
Breaffy's Aidan and Conor O'Shea.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Breaffy's Aidan and Conor O'Shea.
Breaffy's Aidan and Conor O'Shea.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WESTPORT HAVE DISCOVERED their fate in the Mayo SFC quarter-finals following their stunning victory over Castlebar Mitchels last night.

Westport sealed a 0-15 to 0-8 win to dump the 2014-16 champions out in the group stage and they’ve been drawn against The Neale.

Holders Ballintubber will play Knockmore after topping Group 2 with a straightforward 1-16 to 0-5 win over Davitts. Diarmuid O’Connor hit the net while his brother Cillian reportedly sat the game out as a precaution.

Westport, who enjoyed a stunning 0-15 to 0-8 win to dump Castlebar Mitchels out in the group stage last night, have been drawn against The Neale.

Ballaghadereen will face Breaffy, who saw off Charlestown Sarsfields by a single point yesterday.

Ballina Stephenites scored the final five points of the game to top their group ahead of Knockmore, and they’ll come up against Aghamore in the quarter-final.

All four ties will take place next weekend with dates, venues and times yet to be confirmed by the county board. 

EgHxPWTXoAEOq7X Source: Mayo GAA

Mayo SFC quarter-finals

Ballintubber vs Knockmore
Westport vs The Neale
Ballaghadereen vs Breaffy
Ballina Stephenites vs Aghamore

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

