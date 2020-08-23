Here's the draw for the Mayo SFC quarter-finals

WESTPORT HAVE DISCOVERED their fate in the Mayo SFC quarter-finals following their stunning victory over Castlebar Mitchels last night.

Westport sealed a 0-15 to 0-8 win to dump the 2014-16 champions out in the group stage and they’ve been drawn against The Neale.

Holders Ballintubber will play Knockmore after topping Group 2 with a straightforward 1-16 to 0-5 win over Davitts. Diarmuid O’Connor hit the net while his brother Cillian reportedly sat the game out as a precaution.

Ballaghadereen will face Breaffy, who saw off Charlestown Sarsfields by a single point yesterday.

Ballina Stephenites scored the final five points of the game to top their group ahead of Knockmore, and they’ll come up against Aghamore in the quarter-final.

All four ties will take place next weekend with dates, venues and times yet to be confirmed by the county board.

Source: Mayo GAA

Mayo SFC quarter-finals

Ballintubber vs Knockmore

Westport vs The Neale

Ballaghadereen vs Breaffy

Ballina Stephenites vs Aghamore

