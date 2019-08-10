Mayo make two changes for All-Ireland semi-final showdown against Dublin

THE MAYO SIDE to face Dublin in their All-Ireland semi-final showdown at Croke Park this evening has been named [throw-in 5pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena].

James Horan has made two changes to the starting team that beat Donegal last weekend with Kevin McLoughlin and Fergal Boland both starting.

Jason Doherty — who suffered a gut-wrenching ACL injury last time out — and Keith Higgins are the players to make way.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly – Breaffy

2. Chris Barrett – Belmullet

3. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore

4. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

5. Lee Keegan – Westport

6. Colm Boyle – Davitts

7. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels (captain)

8. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy

9. Seamus O’Shea – Breaffy

10. Fionn McDonagh – Westport

11. Kevin McLoughlin – Knockmore

12. Fergal Boland – Aghamore

13. Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber

14. Darren Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

15. James Carr – Ardagh.

***

Elsewhere, a leaked image of the Dublin programme sees Diarmuid Connolly make the bench with Bernard Brogan, Rory O’Carroll and Eoghan O’Gara missing out — but there’s been no official confirmation from Jim Gavin’s camp as of yet.

It also shows David Byrne, Cian O’Sullivan and Michael Fitzsimons form the full-back line, with Philly McMahon and Jonny Cooper held in reserve. Brian Fenton and Micahel Darragh MacAuley look set to start in midfield.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!