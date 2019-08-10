This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo make two changes for All-Ireland semi-final showdown against Dublin

All eyes on Croke Park at 5pm this evening.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 10:46 AM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE MAYO SIDE to face Dublin in their All-Ireland semi-final showdown at Croke Park this evening has been named [throw-in 5pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena].

James Horan has made two changes to the starting team that beat Donegal last weekend with Kevin McLoughlin and Fergal Boland both starting. 

Jason Doherty — who suffered a gut-wrenching ACL injury last time out — and Keith Higgins are the players to make way.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly – Breaffy

2. Chris Barrett – Belmullet
3. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore
4. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

5. Lee Keegan – Westport
6. Colm Boyle – Davitts
7. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels (captain)

8. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy
9. Seamus O’Shea – Breaffy

10. Fionn McDonagh – Westport
11. Kevin McLoughlin – Knockmore
12. Fergal Boland – Aghamore

13. Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber
14. Darren Coen – Hollymount/Carramore
15. James Carr – Ardagh.

Elsewhere, a leaked image of the Dublin programme sees Diarmuid Connolly make the bench with Bernard Brogan, Rory O’Carroll and Eoghan O’Gara missing out — but there’s been no official confirmation from Jim Gavin’s camp as of yet.

It also shows David Byrne, Cian O’Sullivan and Michael Fitzsimons form the full-back line, with Philly McMahon and Jonny Cooper held in reserve. Brian Fenton and Micahel Darragh MacAuley look set to start in midfield.

