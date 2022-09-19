What the sensational return of McCaffrey and Mannion means for Dublin's 2023 hopes

THE MANNER IN WHICH Dessie Farrell nonchalantly announced the return of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion to the Dublin panel, evoked memories of Diarmuid Connolly’s surprising comeback in 2019.

Speaking to Dubs TV after a Super 8s win over Cork that July, Gavin casually revealed that Connolly had sensationally returned to training with the squad.

“We had James McCarthy back on the pitch, Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper,” said Gavin.

“Diarmuid Connolly is back training with us. Robbie McDaid is back. Darren Gavin is coming back as well this week. So there’s a whole host of players who are returning to play.”

It was classic Gavin. Control the narrative by getting the story out there first, while attempting to keep things low key.

Farrell, whose media persona is not dissimilar to his predecessor’s, went for a similar approach.

His revelation that two of the most exciting players of their generation were back in the Dublin fold yesterday was no less understated.

But the comeback of a duo who boast seven All-Stars and 11 All-Irelands between them was never going to fly under the radar.

2020 was the last time either player wore the Dublin jersey. McCaffrey’s only competitive appearance under Farrell came against Tyrone in the league that February. He came on as a sub at half-time and limped off with a hamstring injury in the 65th minute.

Disillusioned with the game, he left the Dublin panel and hopped on a flight to New York the following day. A month later, the world came to a halt with the Covid-19 pandemic. By June, McCaffrey’s decision to walk away from the squad at 26 was confirmed.

Speaking to Bernard Brogan on a podcast that December, McCaffrey said he first felt the ”the fun had gone out of the whole thing” during the 2019 campaign when Dublin won the five-in-a-row.

He refused to call it a retirement, even if all indications were that he wouldn’t return.

“I don’t really like this whole ‘retired’, probably because I’m a bit younger. I don’t want to say I’m retiring. Gaelic football is a hobby, it’s something I love and nobody would be happier than me if I woke up tomorrow and said, ‘I’ve got a bit of a buzz on, I want to play for Dublin again’. It’s not there at the moment.”

Dessie Farrell watching a Dublin club game in Parnell Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Similarly, Mannion stepped away at the end of the 2020 season where he had to make do with the role of impact sub during the championship. He insisted his bench role wasn’t behind his decision to leave the panel.

Enjoying his new-found freedom over the last couple of years, he spent two summers playing football in Boston.

Mannion continued to play at a high level with Kilmacud Crokes, although a knee injury ruled him out of their run to the All-Ireland final in February.

All indications were that he had no desire to return to inter-county football.

In April he remarked, “It’s well-documented the commitment and time that goes into playing inter-county football. Sometimes when you are in that it can be a bubble and I have enjoyed being outside that a bit and being able to spend more time and focus with the club and other things so it’s been a nice time.”

Then at another media appearance in June he said of his Dublin career, “I do feel like I have kind of drawn a line under it now”, adding that he was “exhausted” by the commitment involved in playing for Dublin.

Mannion has been out on his own as the best forward in Dublin club football in recent seasons. Athletically he’s still in his prime.

McCaffrey’s Clontarf haven’t been operating under the same spotlight as Kilmacud, so his performances have been less scrutinised.

He carried the water, presumably injured, as Clontarf suffered relegation against Raheny at the weekend. He’ll be 29 by the time the league starts next season and barring injury, there’s no reason the former Footballer of the Year can’t return to his best form in 2023, even if 2019 was his last proper season of inter-county football.

Given both Mannion and McCaffrey had indicated they’d only play for Dublin again if their hunger returned, their time away from the elite level of the game must have re-invigorated them.

When they stepped away, Dublin were the undisputed kings of Ireland.

Now Kerry have assumed the throne. When David Clifford and Sean O’Shea finally got their hands on the Sam Maguire, many assumed it was the start of a new era of green and gold dominance.

Perhaps that’s some of the appeal for the returning pair. Operating from Division 2 and without an All-Ireland in two years, Dublin are the hunters rather than the hunted.

Mannion limped off with an ankle injury at the weekend. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Both have close relationships with Dessie Farrell, who managed them for Dublin at minor and U21 level. The opportunity to take down Kerry, bring Dublin back to the summit and help him win a second All-Ireland as manager has an appeal.

It fires a rocket under Dublin’s chance for next year. Since the news was announced, their odds of winning the All-Ireland dropped from 11/4 to 2/1 with one prominent bookmakers.

McCaffrey and Mannion add exactly what they were missing in 2022, pace from deep and more scoring power in the full-forward line.

Without the injured Con O’Callaghan, Dublin lost by a point to Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final. If the great rivals meet again in 2023, the Sky Blues will conceivably have O’Callaghan, Mannion and McCaffrey added to their starting XV.

Of course, the news will also sharpen Kerry’s resolve. It will give the Kingdom fresh motivation, even if the challenge of beating Dublin has become even greater.

There’s no doubt the return of two of the game’s greatest talents has electrified the 2023 championship.

