Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle's semi-final postponed until tomorrow

FINTAN McCARTHY AND Philip Doyle’s semi-final of the World Rowing Championship has been postponed until tomorrow after wind caused problems for the organisers in Shanghai.

The call was made to run the semi-finals tomorrow instead after the double skulls crew were already in the water this morning. They were told lanes would need to be changed after an issue with the timing system, before it was decided to postpone the race until tomorrow at 4.15am Irish time.

Earlier this morning, Konan Pazzaia finished fourth in his heat of the men’s single sculls and will now go to the C final.

Tiarnán O’Donnell and Sadhbh Ni Laoghaire finished fourth in the mixed double sculls and will race in the B final.

Siobhán McCrohan will race in the semi-final of the lightweight sculls at 3.37am tomorrow. Jake McCarthy will go in the lightweight sculls at 3.49am.

Men’s pair Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney race in their A final at 7.44am.