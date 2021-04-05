BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 5 April 2021
Advertisement

McGeady rescues Sunderland with stunning late goal in promotion battle

The veteran Ireland international’s free-kick earned his side a vital point away to Peterborough United.

By Paul Dollery Monday 5 Apr 2021, 5:29 PM
47 minutes ago 1,992 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5401267

peterborough-united-v-sunderland-sky-bet-league-one-weston-homes-stadium Aiden McGeady is congratulated after netting Sunderland's equaliser against Peterborough United. Source: PA

A DAY AFTER he marked his 35th birthday, Aiden McGeady scored a goal that could prove to be vital to Sunderland’s bid to return to the Championship.

McGeady cancelled out Siriki Dembele’s opener to earn the Black Cats a 1-1 draw with a stunning 81st-minute free-kick away to fellow promotion chasers Peterborough United.

The veteran Republic of Ireland international has now scored six times, as well as chipping in with 13 assists, since being restored to the Sunderland team in December.

Sunderland remain in third place in League One, two points behind Peterborough United and five adrift of leaders Hull City. However, they can claim top spot by winning their games in hand.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor, the former Ireland U21 international who was added to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad for the game against Bulgaria last November, made his first start since February after overcoming a hamstring injury.

James Collins scored his eighth Championship goal of the season but it was merely a consolation for Luton Town in their 2-1 defeat at home to Barnsley.

After missing Ireland’s recent games against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar with a hamstring injury, Conor Hourihane was back in the Swansea City team as their promotion hopes suffered a blow with a 1-0 home loss to Preston North End. 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie