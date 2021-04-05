McGeady rescues Sunderland with stunning late goal in promotion battle

Aiden McGeady is congratulated after netting Sunderland's equaliser against Peterborough United. Source: PA

A DAY AFTER he marked his 35th birthday, Aiden McGeady scored a goal that could prove to be vital to Sunderland’s bid to return to the Championship.

McGeady cancelled out Siriki Dembele’s opener to earn the Black Cats a 1-1 draw with a stunning 81st-minute free-kick away to fellow promotion chasers Peterborough United.

The veteran Republic of Ireland international has now scored six times, as well as chipping in with 13 assists, since being restored to the Sunderland team in December.

Sunderland remain in third place in League One, two points behind Peterborough United and five adrift of leaders Hull City. However, they can claim top spot by winning their games in hand.

Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor, the former Ireland U21 international who was added to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad for the game against Bulgaria last November, made his first start since February after overcoming a hamstring injury.

James Collins scored his eighth Championship goal of the season but it was merely a consolation for Luton Town in their 2-1 defeat at home to Barnsley.

After missing Ireland’s recent games against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar with a hamstring injury, Conor Hourihane was back in the Swansea City team as their promotion hopes suffered a blow with a 1-0 home loss to Preston North End.