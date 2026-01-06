Cork and Kerry prevail in McGrath Cup

McGrath Cup round 2

Tipperary 0-10 Cork 1-26

Clare 0-14 Kerry 0-16

CORK AND Kerry registered away victories over Tipperary and Clare to move towards a likely McGrath Cup final clash.

Positive final-round results against Limerick and Waterford would secure a repeat of the 2024 decider, which the Rebels won on penalties.

A strong Cork selection had 13 different scorers as they opened their year with a 1-26 to 0-10 victory over Tipperary at Cappawhite.

Ruairí Deane hit the net on his first start since 2024, and Seán McDonnell landed 0-6 from play.

Their supremacy was clear from the start, registering 1-4 without reply inside four minutes. Deane, who was named as captain for this game, handpassed over after 22 seconds and palmed to the net in the third minute from Chris Óg Jones’ pass. In between, McDonnell landed a two-pointer.

Tipp captain Paudie Feehan registered their first point from play and produced a superb goalline save from Jones.

Further two-pointers from Cathail O’Mahony and a controversial Mark Cronin free, for a 4v3 breach, left it 1-11 to 0-3 at half-time.

Mark Russell landed Tipp’s only orange flag after the break, but Cork’s control continued as centre-back Rory Maguire cannoned over their fourth two-pointer.

Colm O’Callaghan came forward for three points: one off his right, one off his left, and one with his fist.

When John Cleary called upon his subs, five worked the umpires. That included one from Steven Sherlock on his return to the Rebel panel and a debut point for Denis O’Connor.

Meanwhile, Kerry had to fend off a Clare comeback to emerge 0-16 to 0-14 victors at Clarecastle.

The Kingdom, who included three All-Ireland final starters in Jason Foley, Mike Breen and Seán O’Brien, held a 0-12 to 0-6 half-time advantage. They were led by contributions from Cian O’Grady (who finished with 0-5, three frees), Thomas O’Donnell (0-3), and Tomás Kennedy (0-2).

Eoin Cleary ended with 0-7 for Clare, and he helped to make it a one-score game midway through the second half. Kerry steadied with a 45 from goalkeeper Seán Broderick, a free from Beaufort’s Darragh O’Connor, and Cillian Trant’s point from play.

Dermot Coughlan produced the game’s only two-pointer in stoppage time, but they couldn’t get any closer.