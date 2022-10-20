Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 20 October 2022
Advertisement

Defending champion Rory McIlroy one shot off lead at the CJ Cup

Seamus Power and Shane Lowry are also in action in South Carolina.

22 minutes ago 239 Views 0 Comments
Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RORY McILROY IS one shot off the lead at the CJ Cup in South Carolina after an opening round 66.

The defending champion hit five birdies – including three in a row on the front nine– in a bogey-free round which left him on five-under-par, hot on the heels of American pair Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland, who lead the chasing pack by one shot.

Seamus Power is a further shot back after shooting a 67, the highlight of which was an eagle on the par-five 12th.

The Waterford native also carded four birdies and two bogeys at the Congaree Golf Club.

Shane Lowry was the first of the Irish in action today and shot three birdies on his way to an opening round 68 which leaves him on three-under.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The full leaderboard can be found here.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie