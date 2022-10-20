Defending champion Rory McIlroy one shot off lead at the CJ Cup

RORY McILROY IS one shot off the lead at the CJ Cup in South Carolina after an opening round 66.

The defending champion hit five birdies – including three in a row on the front nine– in a bogey-free round which left him on five-under-par, hot on the heels of American pair Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland, who lead the chasing pack by one shot.

Advertisement

Seamus Power is a further shot back after shooting a 67, the highlight of which was an eagle on the par-five 12th.

Three straight birdies on his front nine.@McIlroyRory starts off hot @CJCUPSC. pic.twitter.com/SZN7bSgVdk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 20, 2022

The Waterford native also carded four birdies and two bogeys at the Congaree Golf Club.

Shane Lowry was the first of the Irish in action today and shot three birdies on his way to an opening round 68 which leaves him on three-under.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The full leaderboard can be found here.