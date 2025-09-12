McIlroy and Lowry both eight shots back as Hovland leads at Wentworth

VIKTOR HOVLAND IS the clubhouse leader after two rounds of the PGA Championship at Wentworth, on a day when both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry fell back.

Hovland is -11 for the tournament after a six-under 66 today, one shot clear of Pablo Larrazabal, while Alex Noren and Richie Ramsay are both on nine-under.

Ryder Cup players Ludvig Aberg (-9) and Justin Rose (-8) are both in the early stages of their round, and making good progress.

It was a disappointing day for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry with their respective rounds of 72 and 74. The pair, who played together with Jon Rahm, are both on three-under and eight shots back.

McIlroy’s day ended on a low note with a double-bogey seven on the par-five 18th after he drove into the trees and picked up a penalty shot.

He had endured a difficult start with three successive bogeys between the 3rd and 5th, but rallied with a birdie on the par-four 8th, and really hit his stride early in the back nine, with four birdies between the 10th and 14th.

His tee shot landed to four feet on the short 10th, before he sank putts of 17 feet on 11, 18 feet on 13, and nine feet on 14th. But that progress was checked by his final hole outcome.

Leader Viktor Hovland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Shane Lowry during day two. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lowry is also in a tie for 36th after a day when he had six bogeys on his card, three in his final five holes. He was two-over for his front nine, tapped in from six feet on the par-three 10th to claw back some ground, before dropping shots on the 14th and 15th.

The 2022 winner of this tournament impressively clawed back ground with a birdie on the 16th when he landed his fairway shot within a foot of the pin, and then tapped in from three feet on the long par-five 17th.

A bogey on the last saw him also finish the day in a frustrating fashion.

Tom McKibbin is currently one-over after four holes today and two-under for the tournament, while Padraig Harrington is two-over after 10.

The cut before the weekend action is projected to be at two-under.