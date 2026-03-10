Defending champion McIlroy and Lowry learn groupings for Players Championship

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry have discovered their respective groupings and tee times for The Players Championship this weekend.

Defending champion McIlroy has been grouped with Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass. They are due tee off at 6.42pm Irish time on Thursday, and 1.52pm on Friday.

McIlroy is still dealing with a “stubborn” back problem ahead of his title defence, having pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. He also won The Players in 2019.

Lowry, meanwhile, will play alongside JJ Spaun and Sepp Straka; the trio getting their tournaments underway at 6.18pm Irish time on Thursday and returning at 1.28pm on Friday.

World number one Scottie Scheffler will be joined by FedExCup winner Tommy Fleetwood and past champion Justin Thomas.

You can view all of the groupings and tee times for the 52nd edition of The Players Championship below.