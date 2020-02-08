Sonia shows her support as Meadow and Maguire chase top 10 finishes in Australia

STEPHANIE MEADOW AND Leona Maguire remain firmly in the hunt for top-ten finishes after weathering tough conditions at the Vic Open in Australia.

Both Meadow and Maguire shot two-over par rounds of 74 on a day when only five woman in the field managed to shoot under par.

Meadow goes into Sunday’s final day in a tie for eighth on six-under par while Maguire is a further shot back, tied for 11th on five-under.

“Battled really well in some brutal winds this afternoon,” Cavan native Maguire tweeted afterwards. “Looking forward to tomorrow.”

Battled really well in some brutal winds this afternoon, looking forward to tomorrow @VicOpenGolf ⛳So cool to have the legend @soniaagrith out supporting today 🇮🇪💪🏼#cantseecantbe pic.twitter.com/nwhB7DOGYw — Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) February 8, 2020

South Korea’s Ayean Cho leads the women’s field on 12-under par while Australia’s Min Woo Lee holds a three-shot lead at the top of the men’s leaderboard.

The Vic Open is the only tournament of its kind in the world with men and women teeing off, in alternate groups, on the same course and for equal prize money.

– Additional reporting, © – AFP 2020

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to preview Ireland-Wales and England’s trip to Murrayfield

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud