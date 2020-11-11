'He is doing good' - Meath legend Geraghty on road to recovery after operation

MEATH FOOTBALL GREAT Graham Geraghty is set to make a full recovery following a recent operation, his wife Amanda has told local newspaper The Meath Chronicle.

Geraghty fell suddenly ill at the end of last month at work when he suffered a brain haemorrhage and was taken to Beaumount Hospital where he underwent an operation.

Meath GAA revealed that their All-Ireland winning captain had come out of the operation successfully with his wife explaining that he ‘is doing good’ while facing ‘a long road’ ahead.

“He is doing good, he is talking and coherent and he’s up walking around, he has just a lot of fatigue and pain.

“It will be a long road to recovery but he will make a full recovery please God so we are very lucky.”

“He will make a full recovery” | Meath Chronicle https://t.co/CGu9FhZAHS — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) November 10, 2020

Geraghty enjoyed a superb playing career with Meath. He won All-Ireland medals at senior in 1996 and 1999, U21 in 1993 and minor in 1990 while claiming All-Star honours in 1994 and 1999.

