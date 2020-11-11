BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

'He is doing good' - Meath legend Geraghty on road to recovery after operation

His wife Amanda spoke to the Meath Chronicle as the All-Ireland winning captain continues to recover.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 9:49 AM
43 minutes ago 1,366 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5262860
Meath All-Ireland winner Graham Geraghty.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Meath All-Ireland winner Graham Geraghty.
Meath All-Ireland winner Graham Geraghty.
Image: Cathal Noonan

MEATH FOOTBALL GREAT Graham Geraghty is set to make a full recovery following a recent operation, his wife Amanda has told local newspaper The Meath Chronicle.

Geraghty fell suddenly ill at the end of last month at work when he suffered a brain haemorrhage and was taken to Beaumount Hospital where he underwent an operation.

Meath GAA revealed that their All-Ireland winning captain had come out of the operation successfully with his wife explaining that he ‘is doing good’ while facing ‘a long road’ ahead.

“He is doing good, he is talking and coherent and he’s up walking around, he has just a lot of fatigue and pain.

“It will be a long road to recovery but he will make a full recovery please God so we are very lucky.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Geraghty enjoyed a superb playing career with Meath. He won All-Ireland medals at senior in 1996 and 1999, U21 in 1993 and minor in 1990 while claiming All-Star honours in 1994 and 1999.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie