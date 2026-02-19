Meath defender makes move to join Sydney Swans

MEATH DEFENDER MARY Kate Lynch has become the latest player to join the Sydney Swans AFLW squad.

Lynch makes the move ahead of the start of the 2026 season, having lined out at full-back in last year’s All-Ireland senior final loss to Dublin.

Meath's Mary Kate Lynch tackles Kate Sullivan of Dublin in the 2025 All-Ireland final. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Summerhill player was full-back for Meath’s 2021 breakthrough to claim the All-Ireland title and played in the same position the following year when the Royals retained their crown.

24-year-old Lynch won an All-Star award for her performance last season, her second time collecting that individual honour after being previously recognised in 2021.

Welcome to the harbour city, Mary-Kate 👏



Another Irish export has entered the squad, hailing from Summerhill where she plays Gaelic football for Meath.



— Sydney Swans AFLW (@SydneySwansAFLW) February 18, 2026

Lynch’s speed was on show at the National Draft Combine, posting a second-place result in the 20m sprint.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mary-Kate to Sydney and the club,” said Kate Mahony, the Sydney Swans Executive general manager.

“We think the skills she’s developed playing Gaelic football will translate well to AFLW, and we’re excited to bring someone with her speed and defensive attributes into our squad.”

Lynch is the fourth Irish player in Sydney’s AFLW squad, joining midfielder Tanya Kennedy, forward Paris McCarthy and defender Julie O’Sullivan.