DEFENDER MEGAN CAMPBELL insists Ireland have the quality to play possession-based football under new manager Carla Ward.

The new era opened with a scrappy 1-0 win over Türkiye in Nations League B on Friday night. Ward immediately departed from the back three/five Ireland have been wedded to in recent years, and deployed a 4-1-4-1 / 4-3-3 formation.

Ireland had 70% possession against the Turks, ranked 30 places below them in the Fifa World Rankings, but were sloppy on the ball and created few clear-cut chances.

Conditions at Tallaght Stadium were difficult, and time on the training pitch has been limited, but as one of the players told Ward, Ireland typically went into “chaos mode”.

Greater composure is needed if they are to adapt to the possession-based style the former Aston Villa boss hopes to implement. She likes attacking football, but is flexible and fluid and has masterminded some excellent defensive displays through the years.

“You can’t say a Carla Ward team is not exciting, whether it be good or bad!” Ward told The 42 upon her appointment. “Energy is number one. Aggressive in some phases, also compact in others. Exciting to play and watch.”

Campbell welcomes the new challenge, but is urging patience and confidence through this transitional period.

“It’s a new system and formation, it’s positive and we were trying things,” the London City Lionesses defender reflected.

“We want to be on the ball and we want to keep possession and do that higher up the pitch. You need to be comfortable in possession. We have the quality to do that. But the confidence is something we have maybe lacked in ourselves as a group. Now we need to put that right in terms of our confidence. Because everyone is technically good enough. The quality is there. As a team and as a squad, we are good enough.”

It’s put to her that some people may not think so. Ireland’s collective ability to play a possession-based style and build into attack will be doubted in some quarters.

“Well that’s their opinion, isn’t it? We don’t believe their opinion,” said Campbell.

“But you’ve got to have confidence as a team to be able and go and play. You can’t shy away from having the ball. Football is about having possession and creating opportunities. And we haven’t done that in a long time in terms of possession-based football with the national team. So we’re changing that up now.

“It’s not going to be perfect overnight. It’s a process we’re going through with new staff and it’s about building the confidence to enjoy having the football a lot more. Ultimately football is a game of opinions and people might disagree. We know we are good enough to be on the ball and good enough to create (more) chances than previously.”

Campbell made a rare start in a different role for Ireland on Friday night, drafted in as the left-sided centre-back alongside Anna Patten. Aoife Mannion played wide right, with Caitlin Hayes dropped for the first time in her Ireland career, after 18 full games.

Long-throw specialist Campbell has been hampered by injury through the years, but is generally introduced at full-back, or left of a back three, when available for the international stage.

She has operated centrally for London City recently, stringing some starts together, and the 31-year-old has enjoyed that position more as time has gone on.

“I love it. I think I’m more comfortable there. As you get older, you get a little slower and naturally you want to be more central. My understanding of the game, ability to read the game, suits me better at centre-back. Ultimately I’m honoured to be playing anywhere and helping the team.”

Campbell also hailed the input of Ward’s assistant head coach Alan Mahon, who she previously worked with at Manchester City.

“He’s brilliant. He’s coached at a high level for so long. He’s a brilliant guy and I’m so happy for him to get in here and he deserves the opportunity. He’s bringing such a positivity and showing that technical aspect in how we can become better. You need people like that, he’s fantastic and he’s great to have.”

Ireland travel to Slovenia today for their clash in Koper on Tuesday.