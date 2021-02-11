BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 11 February 2021
Three-time All-Star and Thomastown ace to captain champions Kilkenny in 2021

Meighan Farrell will lead the Cats’ O’Duffy Cup title defence.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 1:00 PM
30 minutes ago 703 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5351709
Meighan Farrell lifting the O'Duffy Cup in December.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Meighan Farrell lifting the O'Duffy Cup in December.
Meighan Farrell lifting the O'Duffy Cup in December.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND SENIOR camogie champions Kilkenny have announced that three-time All-Star Meighan Farrell will be their captain for 2021.

The Thomastown star was central to the Cats’ O’Duffy Cup triumph before Christmas, as Brian Dowling’s side banished the hurt of three consecutive All-Ireland final defeats to reign supreme again.

She also steered her club to senior county glory in a memorable 2020, a season like no other. 

It was an individual one that almost never materialised, though: Farrell had hoped to join her older sister, Shelly, in Australia, but the Covid-19 pandemic tore those plans to shreds. Instead, she stayed put on Noreside, and in the Kilkenny ranks alongside another sister and key player, Anna.

While Farrell’s three All-Star awards came in midfield in 2017, ’18 and ’19, the 25-year-old starred at centre-half back this year. A two-time All-Ireland winner herself, Meighan, Anna and Shelly all lined out together in the ’16 triumph.

“We are delighted to announce that Meighan Farrell has been nominated as senior captain for 2021,” Kilkenny Camogie wrote on Twitter.

“The Thomastown native was previously joint-captain with her sister Anna back in 2019. We wish Meighan and the team well as they go for back-to-back wins in 2021.”

Farrell takes the reins from Lucinda Gahan.

Uncertainty reigns over the upcoming season, with no on-field activity ‘until Easter at the earliest’ and inter-county Gaelic games no longer allowed in Level 5.

