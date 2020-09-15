Depay on his way to Barcelona for €30 million - reports

Memphis Depay has been at Lyon since 2017.

DUTCH STRIKER MEMPHIS Depay is on his way to Barcelona from Lyon in a transfer worth €30 million, a number of media outlets including Dutch daily De Telegraaf report today.

If the deal goes through, the 26-year-old international will join compatriots Frenkie de Jong and coach Ronald Koeman, who started Depay regularly when he was in charge of the national team.

“Barcelona hope to confirm officially the transfer and introduce Depay to Camp Nou later in the week,” said De Telegraaf.

The transfer amount will be initially be €25m, plus €5m at the end of this season, and €2m in bonuses.

Koeman has been on the hunt for a striker after telling Uruguayan Luis Suarez he wasn’t in his plans for the coming season.

Depay played an important role in Lyon’s progress to the Champions League semi-final and scored a hat-trick in their opening Ligue 1 win of the season over Dijon.

However, he had announced that he did not wish to extend his contract in France and has never hidden his desire to play “for a bigger club” than Lyon.

He began his career with PSV Eindhoven before moving to Manchester United and, in 2017, Lyon.

