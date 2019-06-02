This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 2 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Messi should win Ballon d'Or - but I'd take it!'

Virgil van Dijk impressed again in Liverpool’s Champions League final win.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 12:51 AM
54 minutes ago 2,297 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4665287
Liverpool celebrate their Champions League win.
Liverpool celebrate their Champions League win.
Liverpool celebrate their Champions League win.

LIVERPOOL STAR VIRGIL van Dijk believes that Lionel Messi remains a worthier candidate for the 2019 Ballon d’Or gong – while admitting he would not turn down the award following his Champions League heroics. 

The Netherlands defender has been a rock in the heart of the Liverpool side since signing in January 2018, transforming a notoriously leaky backline into the Premier League’s most formidable unit. 

That form has also carried over into Europe, where Liverpool kept six clean sheets on the way to their 2-0 victory over Tottenham in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Already named the PFA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season in England this season, Van Dijk now has a real chance to become the first defender to pick up the Ballon d’Or since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006. 

But despite getting the better of Messi and Barcelona in the semi-final stage prior to glory in the Wanda Metropolitano, the player believes the Argentine remains a better candidate for the individual crown.

I think Messi is the best player in the world. He should win the Ballon d’Or,” he told reporters in Madrid following the final whistle.

“So I’m not thinking of that. But if I win, I’ll take it. Messi should win it though. He is the best in the world, whether he’s in the final or not.”

Van Dijk, who entered the press conference with his Champions League winners medal hanging from his neck and a bottle of beer in hand, added that he hoped this title would push Liverpool on to even better things next season – specifically, toppling Manchester City at the Premier League summit. 

“We should be hungry. This season finished today with the Champions League,” he said. 

In July everyone starts at zero and we go again. We saw this season that we still have to build on it.

“We need to challenge Manchester City again because I don’t think they’re going anywhere. We are ambitious and we want these type of nights a couple of times a year.”

Saturday’s triumph means that Liverpool now have six European Cup and Champions League crowns, placing them third in the all-time ranking of winners. 

Real Madrid and AC Milan remain top of the pile with 13 and seven titles respectively, while the Reds now sit clear of Bayern Munich and Barcelona, who both remain on five.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie