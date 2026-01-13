The 44-year-old briefly stepped in as caretaker manager after the Norwegian was sacked in November 2021 and starts his second stint in the hotseat with Saturday’s derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.
Manchester United confirm Michael Carrick appointment until end of the season
LAST UPDATE | 18 mins ago
MICHAEL CARRICK HAS been confirmed as Manchester United head coach on a deal until the end of the season.
The former Red Devils midfielder, club captain and first-team coach returns to Old Trafford after Ruben Amorim was sacked last Monday following an acrimonious end to 14 underwhelming months in charge.
Carrick has been chosen to lead United ahead of ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had also been in talks with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox about the role.
The 44-year-old briefly stepped in as caretaker manager after the Norwegian was sacked in November 2021 and starts his second stint in the hotseat with Saturday’s derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.
“I know what it takes to succeed here,” said Carrick, who made 464 appearances for the club.
“My focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.
“I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here.
“There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves.”
More to follow.
