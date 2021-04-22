BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Advertisement

'That may be the next iteration of football style - the complete breakdown of different styles'

Michael Cox is this week’s guest on Behind the Lines.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 5:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,244 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5417497
Pep Guardiola.
Image: PA
Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola.
Image: PA

THE ATHLETIC’S MICHAEL Cox is this week’s guest on Behind the Lines, and given he is one of England’s foremost writers about football tactics, it wasn’t surprising that among his picks as his favourite pieces of football writing was an article about Pep Guardiola. 

The surprising bit is it was written in 2004. 

  • To get access to the archive of more than 70 BTL episodes – featuring Wright Thompson, David Walsh, Diane K Shah, Michael Foley and many more — join The42 here

It was then Gabriele Marcotti of The Times met Guardiola in Qatar, who was winding down his playing career at the age of 33, prematurely frozen out of a physical game that no longer prized his gifts.

“If I were a 20-year-old at Barcelona today, I would never make it as a professional”, said Guardiola. “At best I’d be playing in the third division somewhere. I am not quick, I never had the stamina to run and run for 90 minutes like central midfielders have to do today. I am not particularly good in the air, I am not physically strong, I don’t dribble past opponents and I am not a good tackler. But I can pass the ball fairly well.”

soccer-uefa-champions-league-group-a-barcelona-v-manchester-united-nou-camp-stadium Pep Guardiola fouls Ryan Giggs in a Champions League game in 1994. Source: EMPICS Sport

It’s impossible to read those words now through anything other than the prism of the manager Guardiola has become. Just five years after that interview, Guardiola won the Champions League as Barcelona manager, and would soon reshape the game in his image to an extent unprecedented in the modern game. 

“We sometimes overlook the importance of communication technology and the fact everyone was watching Guardiola’s Barcelona and Guardiola’s Bayern every week”, says Cox. “If Guardiola was a manager in the 1970s, it would have been so much more difficult for ideas to spread across a county, across a continent and across the world. So I think Guardiola’s influence on football is probably greater than anyone in, I would say, the last 70 or 80 years.” 

As Cox says, Guardiola isn’t entirely dogmatic, and his Bayern and Manchester City teams have evolved and have played in different ways to his great Barcelona side, but Guardiola’s principles of passing and pressing have been adopted right across Europe. It has led, says Cox, to a near-uniformity in styles. 

“Styles across Europe are less distinctive than ever, because of the technology, the movement of players, the movement of managers, and  the expansion of the Champions League. There was a game earlier this season between Juventus and Barcelona and they just seemed like two versions of the same style, really, which you would never had said in the 90s, when Juventus were tough, tenacious and tactical and not particularly exciting, and Barcelona were all about a certain style.

“That may be the next iteration of football style: the complete breakdown of different styles in different countries. The stylistic differences are less than ever.” 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And what does he see as the tactical trends likely to dominate the next five to ten years? 

“It is always difficult to predict. There have only really been two constants over the last 25 years: the speed of the game has got faster and faster, and the universality of players. So the attackers have to be the first defenders, and the defenders have to be the first attackers. That concept has always been in football, but it’s now becoming more and more obvious that players are more similar to each other.

“You see that in new positions all the time. This season we’ve seen Joao Cancelo is a full-back, but he’s also a central midfielder. And to a certain extent, all players now are central midfielders. There are deep central midfielders or advanced central midfielders, but the qualities you need compared to a footballer from the 1990s, they are pretty much all midfielders.

“That is what makes that Guardiola article so incredible, as he is saying passing qualities are dying out, whereas now passing qualities are needed for every position, including goalkeeper.” 

Listen to the full interview with Michael by subscribing at members.the42.ie. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie