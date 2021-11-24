Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 24 November 2021
Advertisement

Derry City announce return of Dundalk duo Duffy and McEleney

The pair were unveiled as official transfers at a press conference today after signing pre-contracts during the season.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 6:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,011 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5610947
Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney pictured together during their time at Dundalk.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney pictured together during their time at Dundalk.
Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney pictured together during their time at Dundalk.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DERRY CITY HAVE announced that Dundalk duo Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney have returned to the club.

Their arrival comes just days after Derry City secured the services of Will Patching.

Duffy and McEleney both signed pre-contracts with the Candystripes during the season before being unveiled as official transfers at a press conference this afternoon.

Duffy has penned a four-year contract, having previously played 80 times for Derry City and netted 20 goals before leaving for Celtic in 2015.

McEleney also departed the Lone Moor Road venue the same season to link up with Dundalk after scoring 43 goals in 225 appearances for his hometown club.

“I have worked with both of them over the past few years and am delighted that they have agreed to come home” Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins said following the announcement of the double signing.

“We have brought two of the best players in the country to the club. The honours they’ve both won over the past number of seasons tells its own story.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“They have loads of goals in them too, but just as importantly, both players bring a real desire and winning mentality into the dressing room.”

“We’re in a very tough league and you need the very top players to compete. These two lads are very definitely in that category and I know our supporters will be looking forward to seeing them back in red and white in 2022.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie