Derry City announce return of Dundalk duo Duffy and McEleney

Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney pictured together during their time at Dundalk.

DERRY CITY HAVE announced that Dundalk duo Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney have returned to the club.

Their arrival comes just days after Derry City secured the services of Will Patching.

Duffy and McEleney both signed pre-contracts with the Candystripes during the season before being unveiled as official transfers at a press conference this afternoon.

Duffy has penned a four-year contract, having previously played 80 times for Derry City and netted 20 goals before leaving for Celtic in 2015.

McEleney also departed the Lone Moor Road venue the same season to link up with Dundalk after scoring 43 goals in 225 appearances for his hometown club.

“I have worked with both of them over the past few years and am delighted that they have agreed to come home” Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins said following the announcement of the double signing.

“We have brought two of the best players in the country to the club. The honours they’ve both won over the past number of seasons tells its own story.”

🔴⚪️ McEleney & Duffy Back At City



✍️ Today we formally completed the transfers of both Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney to the club ahead of the 2022 season.https://t.co/6sIrgax32P#ACityWillRise #DCFC2022 pic.twitter.com/69oAdTlRNX — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) November 24, 2021

“They have loads of goals in them too, but just as importantly, both players bring a real desire and winning mentality into the dressing room.”

“We’re in a very tough league and you need the very top players to compete. These two lads are very definitely in that category and I know our supporters will be looking forward to seeing them back in red and white in 2022.”