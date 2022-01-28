Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 28 January 2022
Advertisement

Celtic lead chase for Derry City youngster as Irish defender O'Connor leaves Motherwell on loan

Michael Harris impressed has on trial at the Scottish giants.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 28 Jan 2022, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,556 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5667687
Image: PA
Image: PA

CELTIC MAY YET add to their League of Ireland contingent before the close of the January transfer window, as the club are understood to be the leading contender to sign teenage striker Michael Harris from Derry City. 

Celtic have signed Johnny Kenny and Liam Scales from the League of Ireland in the last year, and it’s understood Harris may next be in line for a move across to Scotland, having impressed on trial. He has also been linked with a move to Stoke City of the English Championship. 

 

Harris spent last season on the fringes of the Derry first team, and scored the winning penalty in Derry’s U19 Enda McGuill Cup shootout victory over Bohs, a team managed by Jim McGuinness. 

He was offered a contract renewal at Derry but manager Ruaidhri Higgins admitted the club were competing with UK clubs for his services, and a move to Celtic – and at least an initial start with their ‘B’ side – is now in the offing. 

Derry are not entitled to a fee as Harris is not under contract, but they will be entitled to the Fifa-mandated compensation. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere in Scotland, Irish defender Darragh O’Connor has left Motherwell on loan, dropping down to the Scottish Championship to join bottom club Queen of the South until the end of the season. O’Connor left Wexford to join the Leicester City academy in 2019, where he spent two seasons before moving to Motherwell. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie