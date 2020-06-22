This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Michael Kennedy, who represented host of Irish footballers, dies

Eamon Dunphy referred to Kennedy as Roy Keane’s ‘lawyer, solicitor, friend, mentor’.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jun 2020, 11:26 AM
55 minutes ago 1,930 Views 2 Comments
THE LONDON-BORN lawyer Michael Kennedy, who became a prominent part of Irish football circles despite never seeking limelight for himself, has died.

Kennedy, whose parents hailed from Cork and Kerry, became a trusted advisor and representative to Irish footballers in the 1990s and 2000s, most famously working with Roy Keane and acting as mediator during Saipan.

Eamon Dunphy, who penned Keane’s 2002 autobiography, later described Kennedy as Keane’s ‘lawyer, solicitor, friend, mentor’.

He also represented Dave O’Leary, Niall Quinn, Frank Stapleton, Pat Jennings, Kevin Moran, Denis Irwin, Steve Staunton, David Connolly, Ian Harte and Stephen McPhail.

