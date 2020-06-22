Michael Kennedy, who represented host of Irish footballers, dies

THE LONDON-BORN lawyer Michael Kennedy, who became a prominent part of Irish football circles despite never seeking limelight for himself, has died.

Kennedy, whose parents hailed from Cork and Kerry, became a trusted advisor and representative to Irish footballers in the 1990s and 2000s, most famously working with Roy Keane and acting as mediator during Saipan.

Eamon Dunphy, who penned Keane’s 2002 autobiography, later described Kennedy as Keane’s ‘lawyer, solicitor, friend, mentor’.

He also represented Dave O’Leary, Niall Quinn, Frank Stapleton, Pat Jennings, Kevin Moran, Denis Irwin, Steve Staunton, David Connolly, Ian Harte and Stephen McPhail.