BEATING MUNSTER ON Friday evening will mean a lot to Michael Lowry as it would not only ensure a halt to Ulster’s damaging run of four successive defeats in all competitions but also make Christmas a much more relaxed affair.

The festive interprovincial clash at the Kingspan Stadium has extra edge to it as both clubs are struggling in the URC with Ulster in 10th and Munster a place below them, both having won just three from seven.

“They’re always brilliant games”, said utility back Lowry of Christmas interpros, “and they are nearly always sold out, so there’s a good atmosphere.

“They’re tough battles and it makes or breaks your Christmas, so hopefully it will make it this week,” added the 26-year-old, who has alternated between wing and full back this season.

“I think it’s really important that everyone gets behind the team and also what we can show on the pitch to get the crowd behind us, as it works both ways.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of support and we need it this week because it is a massive game for us.

“We love playing in front of the home crowd, it’s brilliant, and we do get the best support in terms of being hostile.”

“I’m not sure many teams enjoy coming here,” Lowry added.

Richie Murphy’s squad are coming off two heavy defeats in Europe, though they were very much in the game up until the final quarter of last Saturday’s home fixture with Bordeaux-Begles which Lowry feels will stand to them going forward.

“There have been a lot of different combinations, there are a lot of injuries at the minute, and it’s the time of the year where there’s a lot of contracts talk, so it’s about keeping morale when you’ve not got the results you wanted.

“If we had got the result against Leinster (their previous URC game prior to the two rounds in Europe), then it’s a completely different mood.

“This is now a great opportunity and another huge test in the league with a point between us and Munster. It’s an opportunity to back up what we did against Bordeaux in that first half and really test ourselves again.

“There is a real belief we can put more good stuff out there and get better. No better way to put it right than in an interpro.”