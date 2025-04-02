'There was only one person who would change Michael's mind' - McFadden on Murphy's return

HOWEVER IT CAME ABOUT, Donegal selector is claiming no credit for Michael Murphy being lured back to the gold and green of Donegal in 2025.

His former team mate came back for the league win over Armagh in Ballybofey to a reception arguably never seen before in Pairc MacCumhail.

And it’s at that same venue when his comeback will be complete when he plays championship football this Sunday against Derry.

“There was probably nobody more disappointed than myself whenever Michael retired the previous year, I couldn’t believe it,” said McFadden at the recent Ulster championship launch.

Advertisement

“We even took in the kids and that to watch Donegal games. Myself, after playing with him, I always loved to watch him play.

“You want the best players playing for your county. There was only one person who would change Michael’s mind and that was his own. He probably felt the hunger watching on last year, seeing the team progress to an Ulster Championship. Getting to an All-Ireland semi-final he probably felt that, he probably knew he had something still to offer.

“He had that hunger in him. Once he made that decision himself, it was only him who was going to bring himself back in the field. You have to admire him too. It’s a courageous one. The easiest thing for him to do would have been to stay.”

Murphy has made a cautious return, partly to do with a bit of hamstring bother he had. But it was perhaps pointed that he featured against Ulster teams exclusively in the league in Armagh, Derry and Tyrone.

His return has lifted not only the immediate camp and management, but it has propelled an already ebullient Donegal support to further heights of giddiness.

Of his return against Armagh, McFadden explained, “He’s human too. I’m sure there’s a lot of emotion going through him that day coming onto the field.

“Everyone in the county was obviously delighted to see him coming on. It was great to see him kicking that point early too and getting settled into it.

Class is permanent. 🔥



It didn't take Michael Murphy long to get on the scoreboard on his return to play for Donegal! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6glqZ1rV6S — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 17, 2025

“It was good for himself. He’s a good man to have about. Just the way he conducts himself. Even, he’s not saying anything, he arrives to training and conducts himself in training and the gym. He’s just a good presence to have about before he does any action.”

He added, “Obviously when Michael made the decision back last year, he was obviously committed to training hard and getting himself in good shape. He ticks all the boxes with regards to S&C, diet, sleep and rest.

“All the off the field lifestyle. He’s given himself an opportunity to do good things for Donegal in the year ahead. Hopefully he can continue to do that.”