Ireland's Obafemi nabs beautiful assist on injury return as Southampton cruise to victory

IRELAND’S MICHAEL OBAFEMI played a key role in Southampton’s emphatic victory over Portsmouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Goals from Cédric Soares, Nathan Redmond, and a brace from Danny Ings secured the 4-0 result to fire the Saints into the last 16 of the competition.

Ings grabbed both of his goals in the first half, with the talented Irish striker providing a lovely assist for his second effort, having previously been sidelined with injury.

DOUBLE DELIGHT FOR DANNY INGS!



It's that man again! Danny Ings doubles Southampton's lead on the stroke of half-time.



Watch live now on Sky Sports Football or follow online here: https://t.co/0WEd74BD2w pic.twitter.com/3O6zN9jm7C — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 24, 2019

A Southampton attack came to Obafemi in Portsmouth’s half of the pitch just before half-time.

After taking a touch, the Dublin-born star threaded a perfectly weighted pass through the defence to find Ings in the box and leave him with the simple task of tapping the ball home.

Obafemi was withdrawn in the second half for Redmond, with the substitute grabbing his side’s fourth goal of the night 11 minutes after Soares also found the target.

The 19-year-old Obafemi made his full senior debut for Southampton last November.

Earlier that month, he also made his senior international debut for Ireland against Denmark in the Uefa Nations League.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!