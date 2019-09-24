This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Obafemi nabs beautiful assist on injury return as Southampton cruise to victory

The talented striker sent Danny Ings through for his second goal of a 4-0 rout against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,925 Views 5 Comments
IRELAND’S MICHAEL OBAFEMI played a key role in Southampton’s emphatic victory over Portsmouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. 

Goals from Cédric Soares, Nathan Redmond, and a brace from Danny Ings secured the 4-0 result to fire the Saints into the last 16 of the competition.

Ings grabbed both of his goals in the first half, with the talented Irish striker providing a lovely assist for his second effort, having previously been sidelined with injury.

A Southampton attack came to Obafemi in Portsmouth’s half of the pitch just before half-time.

After taking a touch, the Dublin-born star threaded a perfectly weighted pass through the defence to find Ings in the box and leave him with the simple task of tapping the ball home.

Obafemi was withdrawn in the second half for Redmond, with the substitute grabbing his side’s fourth goal of the night 11 minutes after Soares also found the target.

The 19-year-old Obafemi made his full senior debut for Southampton last November. 

Earlier that month, he also made his senior international debut for Ireland against Denmark in the Uefa Nations League.

