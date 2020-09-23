BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Ireland underage striker swaps Waterford for Scottish Premiership

Michael O’Connor is set to join Ross County, Waterford FC has confirmed.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 3:26 PM
WATERFORD FC HAS confirmed that Michael O’Connor has left the League of Ireland Premier Division side to join Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County.

In late July, the 22-year-old returned to the Déise club on a permanent deal from Linfield until the end of the season, becoming former Republic of Ireland international John Sheridan’s first signing as Waterford boss.

Sheridan has since left after just eight games in charge, taking over League One side Wigan. And ex-U19 international O’Connor now follows suit out the exit door.

To Scotland, where he once got a taste of the league set-up. In November 2019, the former Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers striker went on trial at Hibernian. He was on the books of Irish League team Linfield at the time, though had spent a stint on loan at Waterford.

Dundalk native O’Connor previously hit the headlines in December 2018, amid reports he was set to switch international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to the North.

He since dismissed these claims, however, telling The42: “I was never going to change, I played underage all the way up and I was never going to change my mind.

“I’m from the Republic and that’s who I want to represent. It was just blown up to say that I wanted to declare for Northern Ireland.”

Today’s short statement from Waterford FC reads: “Waterford FC striker Michael O’Connor has left the club to join Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County.

“Michael first joined the club in 2019, making 24 appearances for the Blues. Waterford FC would like to thank Michael for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

Ross County are currently fifth in the Scottish Premiership table, though they lost 1-0 to Livingston at the weekend.

