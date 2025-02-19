Jockey Michael O’Sullivan won the hearts of the Irish people, funeral hears

JOCKEY MICHAEL O’SULLIVAN won the hearts of the Irish people, his funeral has heard.

The 24-year-old Cheltenham Festival-winning rider, from Co. Cork, died in hospital on Sunday from injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles Racecourse in Co. Tipperary earlier in the month.

Hundreds of mourners gathered amid pouring rain at John the Baptist Church in Glantane, in Co. Cork, on Wednesday for requiem mass.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Michael O'Sullivan is led by a horse away from the grounds following the funeral. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Priest Fr Gerard Coleman told the service that O’Sullivan lived life to the full, and packed more into his 24 years than most people do in two lifetimes.

He said he had maturity beyond his years, and a “tremendous understanding”.

“He understood his horses and that’s why he was such a great rider,” said the priest.

“But he also understood people and that is why he made a lasting impression on everyone and won the hearts of the Irish people.

“Everyone loved him. He was an incredibly talented and dedicated sportsman and will never be forgotten.”

Michael O'Sullivan at Ascot Racecourse in November 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The jockey was riding the horse Wee Charlie, for trainer Gerard O’Leary, when he sustained the fatal injuries. He was one of three fallers at the final fence in a two-mile handicap chase at Thurles on 6 February.

The rest of the meeting was abandoned as the air ambulance arrived to take O’Sullivan to hospital.

He was treated in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Sunday surrounded by his parents Bernie and William, brother Alan, partner Charlotte and extended family.

O’Sullivan shot to prominence on the opening day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, headlined by his Supreme Novices’ Hurdle win on Marine Nationale, just months after turning professional.

His funeral began with a eulogy from his father. He thanked all the emergency services who had treated his son and also praised the community for the support offered to the family.

“While we are broken-hearted, we will now focus on what Michael would want for us,” he said.

“He would want us to mend over time, he would want us to support Alan in his life choices and find joy in his achievements.

“He would want us to find joy in the achievements of his cousins and friends and his many weighing room colleagues. May you all stay safe.

“Michael will forever be in our hearts and minds.”

After the funeral, O’Sullivan’s coffin was taken onward for burial at St John’s Cemetery.