'He was an inspiration': Tributes paid to horse racing's bright, rising star Michael O'Sullivan

OWNER AND TRAINER Barry Connell described Michael O’Sullivan as a “bright, rising star” who leaves a lasting legacy following news of his death on Sunday at the age of 24.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning rider was airlifted to hospital following a fall at Thurles on 6 February and had remained in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital since.

O’Sullivan hit the big time when partnering the Connell-trained Marine Nationale to win the 2023 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, with the pair striking up a partnership when the rider was still a claiming amateur.

“He was a bright, rising star as a jockey and we were lucky to have had a very close association with him,” Connell said.

“Everybody in the yard is devastated. He was such a lovely personality to have around the place, he fitted in really well. He was widely liked by his colleagues and everyone who met him.

Advertisement

“I think everyone in racing is stunned today and all we can do is express our sympathy to his parents, William and Bernadette, and his brother, Alan. He will be sadly missed.”

Connell believes O’Sullivan has made a lasting impression on the sport which will not be forgotten.

“I think his legacy will be that he was an inspiration to a lot of the younger lads coming behind that somebody with the talent like his can, given the opportunities, rise to the top. I think that’s a brilliant legacy for him to have.”

Leading trainer Gordon Elliott was also among those paying tribute. Elliott and the young jockey teamed up on multiple occasions, most notably with Jazzy Matty for victory in the 2023 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott said: “It’s a terrible tragedy for racing and today is about remembering Michael. We had some great moments on track together, including when winning at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023. We send our deepest condolences to Michael’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Andrew Coonan, secretary of the Irish Jockeys Association, hailed O’Sullivan’s talent in the saddle and underlined the inherent risk of race-racing.

He said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Michael. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his father, William, his mother, Bernadette, his brother, Alan and girlfriend, Charlotte.

“Jockeys face the risks of race-riding every day, but it is only when a tragedy like this befalls us that those full risks are truly realised.

“Michael was not only a highly talented rider but also a great friend and colleague to many in the weighroom. We are all the richer for having known him, even though his time with us was far too short.

“May Michael rest in peace.”

A statement from the Professional Jockeys Association in Britain remembered O’Sullivan as a “very talented, popular rider”.

“With the weighing room being such a close-knit community, his passing will leave a profound sense of loss in Britain as well as Ireland.

Horse Racing Ireland’s CEO Suzanne Eade added the authority’s voice to a wave of tributes.

“Michael’s talent shone through for big-race success on National Hunt racing’s greatest stages. Michael was a gentleman. He was loved and respected by all who knew him, and everyone can be proud of his many achievements, both on and off the racecourse.

“Michael will be much missed and he will be widely mourned. May he rest in peace.”