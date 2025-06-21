'He was spotting things that maybe we wouldn't have seen. That's what you're looking for'

WHEN ÉAMON O’SHEA drafted in the services of Michéal Donoghue to work with the Tipperary hurlers in 2014, the pair travelled to training together from Galway.

Two hours over and back across the county border. It made sense to carpool as Donoghue is a native of Clarinbridge while O’Shea was a lecturer of economics at NUIG at the time. Michael Ryan, Tipperary’s 2016 All-Ireland-winning manager, was also a member of O’Shea’s crew. He had already achieved Liam MacCarthy success with O’Shea as part of Liam Sheedy’s backroom team in 2010.

Ryan can only imagine how the friendship between O’Shea and Donoghue flourished during those many trips. What he does know is that O’Shea was the attack-minded mentor who could connect with his players on a human level. Donoghue was the coach with an eye for things that others couldn’t see on the field.

It was a daring move to bring a Galway man inside, but Donoghue was an instant hit.

“We always had great fun together,” Ryan recalls. “The craic and slagging never stopped. I’d love to spend a couple of hours in both their company [again].”

In 2025, Donoghue and O’Shea formed an alliance once more. This time, with Donoghue cast as manager of the Galway hurlers and O’Shea fulfilling the supporter’s role.

Éamon O'Shea and Michael Ryan pictured in 2013. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The call brought continuity to the backroom team as O’Shea had previously been part of Henry Shefflin’s ticket. He also took charge of a Galway development squad for a time too. In truth, O’Shea has had one foot over the border for some time now. He’s a long-term resident who has put roots down there. His son Donal is a panelist with Galway.

Linking up with Donoghue again brings familiarity for Galway fans as they welcome the return of the man who delivered All-Ireland success in 2017. But for the two men, it was also a throwback to their days spent toiling for Tipperary.

And it won’t shock you to hear that that appointment was greeted with some scepticism.

“We don’t cross county bounds,” Ryan says, explaining the feeling around Tipperary at the time.

Thankfully, that sense of unease didn’t last long. And it wasn’t revisited when Donoghue became the Galway manager in 2015, nor did it resurface when renowned strength and conditioning coach Lukasc Kirszenstein joined the Galway camp in 2017. Nobody was guilty of any poaching crimes.

“We didn’t own Lucas and we don’t own Éamon,” says Ryan.

“It’s not like the Premier League or anything that these guys are on such big retainers or contracts. Lukasz is an absolute consummate professional and brings a huge amount to any team that he gets involved with.”

Michéal Donoghue holding up the Liam MacCarthy after Galway's 2017 victory. Cathal Noonan / INPHO Cathal Noonan / INPHO / INPHO

Donoghue initially came on board with Tipperary as an analyst but gradually migrated over to the coaching side of things. He had bundles of experience to help with that transition, including a stint with the Galway U21s. He also masterminded an All-Ireland senior title with his home club Clarinbridge in 2011.

Bringing all that diligence and drive to his appointment in Tipperary, Donoghue quickly wiped out any sense of distrust towards him as an outsider. He developed a bond with the players while also impressing his colleagues with his sharp vision.

“He was spotting things that maybe we wouldn’t have seen and that’s exactly what you’re looking for and it’s exactly why people surround themselves with people that are bringing something new,” says Ryan.

“It’s pointless having people who are exactly like-minded. You’re not getting that challenging thinking out there in terms of how we view players or how the game should be played.

“Michéal was building a great rapport with the players and the players accepted him. He was very easy to work with and it was all so positive.

“They complemented each other too on how they thought about the game. Éamon being the flamboyant, offensive orientated type coach. He was also this man that had this ability to connect with all of the team on a human level. His thinking and appreciation of how other people think was just brilliant.

“Our attacking players loved what Éamon was bringing to every session. His offensive thinking was absolutely super in terms of your use of space. It was just attack, attack, attack, and within that period, I would say that Tipp played some of the most exciting hurling we have ever played.”

Ryan and Donoghue have a separate connection that predates their time as O’Shea’s enforcers. Their playing careers crossed over, and Ryan remembers Donoghue as “an excellent underage player” who won minor and U21 All-Ireland titles across 1992 and 1993, before graduating to the senior scene. However, a chronic back injury forced him into early retirement which was quickly followed by the birth of his coaching career.

Ryan, though, feels there is strength to be gained from such a setback. A premature end to his playing days gives Donoghue the ability to empathise with those who suffer a similar fate under his watch.

“That’ll resonate with every single player who’s ever had to leave the field by injury, or miss out any part of the season or full season, or have your career cut short by injury.

“There’s a common bond there.”

Michéal Donoghue playing in the 1992 All-Ireland minor final. ©INPHO ©INPHO

O’Shea’s time as Tipperary manager ended in the wake of their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway in 2015. That set the others down various roads.

Ryan became his successor, ultimately pushing the Premier up the Hogan steps in 2016. Donoghue also moved on, returning to his native county who were grappling with the effects of an acrimonious split with Anthony Cunningham. But within two years, Donoghue distinguished himself as a brilliant mentor again as he ended Galway’s 29-year wait for an All-Ireland.

Ryan credits O’Shea’s teachings as being a major contributor to their respective achievements.

“The amount of colour that Éamon brings to any setup, and the alternative thinking, and just absolutely opening up your mind to as many possibilities as are out there. I can imagine that Éamon was really excited to have an opportunity to work again with Michéal. “I read a line from an interview Éamon gave where he was talking about the way there’s a thousand ways to strike a ball and you’ve got to learn them all.

“Who thinks like that? Not many. It just tells you about the way the man thinks about the game. It was infectious working with Éamon. We had great days, but we had bad days too, you know, we were beaten a lot. But it was the same Éamon and the same energy that came to training the next night.”

Galway’s All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Tipperary this weekend will be the latest installment of a long rivalry between the counties. For some, the first drops of bad blood fell in the 1980′s. The infamous Tony Keady affair is an enduring symbol of that period. For others, it’s the three All-Ireland semi-final meetings in-a-row between 2015 and 2017. Only one point separated the teams on each occasion, with Galway edging that thrilling period 2-1. Donoghue and O’Shea are back, continuing a partnership that was forged during those many car trips. They will help write the next chapter. “Both of them working for the Maroon and White [now], whereas, 11 years ago, Éamon brought down Micheál to work with us for the Blue and Gold,” says Ryan. “Micheál would be remembered very fondly and spoken of very fondly by everybody in the Tipp camp at that time. “But your county is your county. They [Galway] haven’t been as consistent as they might like. I suppose you’ve got to remember the Micheál Donoghue effect.”

