Lehane hits 0-13 and Horgan fires 1-12 as Midleton hold off Glen Rovers to lift Cork title

Midleton 0-24

Glen Rovers 1-18

MIDLETON CELEBRATED A first Cork senior hurling title in eight years as Conor Lehane inspired them to glory in this afternoon’s decider.

Man-of-the-match Lehane shot 0-13 in a magnificent attacking display, a return just bettered by Glen Rovers’ talisman Patrick Horgan as he fired 1-12.

In a dramatic finale, Glen Rovers almost grabbed a draw but substitute Conor Dorris saw his whipped attempt for goal fly narrowly wide as Midleton held on to set up a Munster semi-final meeting with Limerick champions Kilmallock next month.

More to follow…

Midleton

1. Brion Saunderson

4. Sean O’Leary-Hayes, 3. Luke Dineen, 2. Eoghan Moloney,

5. Ciarmhac Smyth, 6. Tommy O’Connell, 7. Cormac Walsh

8. Paul Haughney, 9. Sam Quirke

15. Sean O’Meara, 10. Conor Lehane (captain), 11. Ross O’Regan

13. Luke O’Farrell, 14. Cormac Beausang, 12. Pa White

Subs

25. Seamus O’Farrell for Haughney (43)

23. Garan Manley for White (52)

20. Aaron Mulcahy for O’Meara (59)

Glen Rovers

1. Cathal Hickey (captain)

2, David Dooling, 3. Stephen McDonnell, 4. Adam Lynch

5. Brian Moylan, 6. Robert Downey, 7. Eoin Downey

8. Adam O’Donovan, 9. David Noonan

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

10. Dean Brosnan, 12. Luke Horgan, 13. Mark Dooley

14. Simon Kennefick, 11. Patrick Horgan, 15. Liam Coughlan

Subs

17. Conor Dorris for Coughlan (40)

19. Calvin Healy for Luke Horgan (58)

20. Daniel Morris for Dooling (inj) (60)

Referee: Mark Maher