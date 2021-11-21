Membership : Access or Sign Up
Lehane hits 0-13 and Horgan fires 1-12 as Midleton hold off Glen Rovers to lift Cork title

The East Cork side had three points to spare in the decider on Leeside.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 4:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,932 Views 2 Comments
Midleton 0-24

Glen Rovers 1-18

MIDLETON CELEBRATED A first Cork senior hurling title in eight years as Conor Lehane inspired them to glory in this afternoon’s decider.

Man-of-the-match Lehane shot 0-13 in a magnificent attacking display, a return just bettered by Glen Rovers’ talisman Patrick Horgan as he fired 1-12.

In a dramatic finale, Glen Rovers almost grabbed a draw but substitute Conor Dorris saw his whipped attempt for goal fly narrowly wide as Midleton held on to set up a Munster semi-final meeting with Limerick champions Kilmallock next month.

More to follow…

Midleton

1. Brion Saunderson

4. Sean O’Leary-Hayes, 3. Luke Dineen, 2. Eoghan Moloney,

5. Ciarmhac Smyth, 6. Tommy O’Connell, 7. Cormac Walsh

8. Paul Haughney, 9. Sam Quirke

15. Sean O’Meara, 10. Conor Lehane (captain), 11. Ross O’Regan

13. Luke O’Farrell, 14. Cormac Beausang, 12. Pa White

Subs

25. Seamus O’Farrell for Haughney (43)

23. Garan Manley for White (52)

20. Aaron Mulcahy for O’Meara (59)

Glen Rovers

1. Cathal Hickey (captain)

2, David Dooling, 3. Stephen McDonnell, 4. Adam Lynch

5. Brian Moylan, 6. Robert Downey, 7. Eoin Downey

8. Adam O’Donovan, 9. David Noonan

10. Dean Brosnan, 12. Luke Horgan, 13. Mark Dooley

14. Simon Kennefick, 11. Patrick Horgan, 15. Liam Coughlan

Subs

17. Conor Dorris for Coughlan (40)

19. Calvin Healy for Luke Horgan (58)

20. Daniel Morris for Dooling (inj) (60)

Referee:  Mark Maher

