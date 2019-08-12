This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

MLS side Real Salt Lake sack head coach following abuse of refereeing officials

The club described their move as the ‘steepest sanctions ever imposed on an MLS coach’.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Aug 2019, 9:05 AM
23 minutes ago 479 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4762035
Sacked RSL head coach Mike Petke.
Sacked RSL head coach Mike Petke.
Sacked RSL head coach Mike Petke.

MIKE PETKE HAS been sacked as Real Salt Lake head coach after serving a three-match MLS ban for abusing a referee in a Leagues Cup fixture.

Petke was sent off following RSL’s defeat to Tigres last month as he confronted the officials.

The coach was suspended for three MLS matches, three Leagues Cup matches and fined $25,000 for using “unacceptable and offensive language” and for his “repeated confrontational misconduct towards match officials”.

Petke was also required to attend anger management, sensitivity and diversity training.

In addition, RSL suspended their coach without pay for two weeks.

He had been set to return on Monday before the club announced his departure.

A statement described “the steepest sanctions ever imposed on an MLS coach” and added: “After further deliberations and a series of constructive discussions internally and with various members of our community, we have concluded, pursuant to his employment agreement, to immediately terminate Mike Petke’s employment.”

The club explained: “At Real Salt Lake, we have the privilege to represent our great community and fans here locally and on a national and global basis.

“We hold all of our coaches, players, executives and staff to the highest standards of professionalism.

“As an organisation, it is vital that everyone, particularly our leadership, reflects and embodies our core values and the values of our community, treating all people with respect, civility and professionalism.

Moreover, throughout our 15-year history, we have championed diversity, acceptance and inclusion throughout our organisation, our stadiums and our community. This is a responsibility that we take very seriously.

RSL have replaced Petke with assistant Freddy Juarez on an interim basis until the end of the season, having collected seven points from three games in the coach’s absence.

Petke, who won the 2013 Supporters’ Shield with New York Red Bulls, has been infamously outspoken in the past.

Last year, he challenged MLS to “drain my bank account, I don’t give a s*** any more” in an incredible rant as he criticised officials following a loss to Minnesota United. He was banned for two matches and fined $10,000.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie