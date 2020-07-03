This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Liverpool striker Baros retiring aged 38

The ex-Czech Republic international won the 2005 Champions League, and also claimed the Golden Boot at Euro 2004.

By AFP Friday 3 Jul 2020, 1:59 PM
16 minutes ago 576 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5140728

FORMER LIVERPOOL, ASTON Villa and Czech Republic striker Milan Baros has announced he is calling time on his playing career at the end of the current season.

soccer-uefa-champions-league-final-ac-milan-v-liverpool-ataturk-olympic-stadium Milan Baros lifting the Champions League trophy in 2005. Source: EMPICS Sport

“My head would like to go on, but the body has said stop,” the 38-year-old Baros said on Czech club Banik Ostrava’s website.

“I’ve had health issues for a long time and the body doesn’t simply work the way it used to and the way I need,” he added, complaining about his Achilles tendons.

Baros, who also played for Portsmouth, Lyon and Galatasaray, rose to prominence at Euro 2004, a tournament which he finished as the top scorer.

soccer-uefa-european-championship-2004-quarter-finals-czech-republic-v-denmark He scored five goals at Euro 2004. Source: Tony Marshall

Baros won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and ended his international career after Euro 2012, having scored 41 goals in 93 games for the Czech Republic.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

