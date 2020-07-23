This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He’s got huge potential' - Millwall want Ireland U21 skipper Jayson Molumby back

The midfielder had a big impact in the Championship while on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 11:26 AM
MILLWALL MANAGER GARY Rowett has commended Jayson Molumby for his contribution to the club, admitting that he’d welcome the return of the Waterford native for next season.

After making a loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion in August, Molumby went on to play 39 games for the Championship club, who were just two points outside the play-offs when the 2019-20 campaign concluded last night.

Rowett is an admirer, but if Brighton are willing to agree to another temporary switch for the midfielder, the Millwall boss believes his club won’t be the only interested party.

Although he has only made two first-team appearances for his parent club – both of which came in the Carabao Cup in 2017 – Brighton clearly believe that Molumby is a player with Premier League potential, having handed him a new three-and-a-half-year contract in March.

Rowett revealed at the time that Millwall were considering a bid to bring Molumby to The Den on a permanent deal until their plans were scuppered by Brighton’s.

Speaking to the South London Press after last night’s 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town, Rowett said: “Jayson has had a tremendous loan. He’s got huge potential. We’ve helped him and he’s helped himself. He’s starting to play with a bit more composure and control to go with his natural energy.

“I think the plan from Brighton’s end is that he goes back there and spends pre-season with them to see where he is at. He’s one we tried to push a little bit a few months ago but the general consensus from Brighton is that he would go back.

“Should Jayson be available I’m sure he’d be a player we’d be very interested in. But I’m sure a lot of other clubs would be too.”

Having been appointed Republic of Ireland U21 captain by Stephen Kenny last year, 20-year-old Molumby will be hoping that a senior debut is imminent.

